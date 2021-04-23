210421_mr_tornado_rally

Racers near the finish line in an early heat of the 2019 Tornado Alley Rally on Main Street in Osawatomie. Most of the races were decided by hundredths of a second at the only Soap Box Derby race in Kansas. This year’s two-day rally will take place April 24-25.

 File Photo

OSAWATOMIE — The Tornado Alley Rally, an All-American Soap Box Derby race, will take place Saturday, April 24, and Sunday, April 25, on Main Street in Osawatomie.

Hitomi Lamirande, race organizer and local businesswoman, said the two-day race is being held in conjunction with the Kansas City Soap Box Derby and the city of Osawatomie.

The first race in 2019 drew a crowd that lined Main Street from the starting line, at 12th and Main streets, to the finish line near the John Brown Memorial Park entrance on Main.

The Tornado Alley Rally makes its return after a one year hiatus because of COVID-19.

The double and single elimination races over the two days will offer youths from the Osawatomie area a chance to participate. and compete against experienced racers from the multi-state region.

