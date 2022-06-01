OSAWATOMIE — Spectators soon will line Osawatomie’s Main Street, from the startling line at 12th and Main streets to the finish line near the John Brown Memorial Park entrance, to watch young racers whirl past in their Soap Box Derby cars.
The third annual Tornado Alley Rally will begin at 9 am. Saturday, June 4, and continue throughout the day.
The Osawatomie rally is the only Soap Box Derby race in Kansas.
Double-elimination races will start at 9:15 a.m., followed by single-elimination races. The event usually features some local kids in the driver’s seat, as well as veteran racers.
Osawatomie business owner and rally organizer Hitomi Lamirande said the two-day event has been consolidated into one day this year.
Road closures are scheduled to begin at 5 a.m. the day of the race and reopen at approximately 7 p.m. on the Main Street course route from 12th Street to Ninth Street. Some side streets in the vicinity of the race track on Main Street also will be closed. Consult the map on the Tornado Alley Rally’s Facebook page for more details.
