PAOLA — The Paola Police Department has released its year-end statistics for 2021, and the total reported criminal offenses decreased from 585 in 2020 to 421 in 2021.
That’s a decrease of 28 percent in total crimes.
The police department announced more good news in its year-end report, as the overall crime clearance rate increased from 69 to 77 percent, which is well above the national average.
A case is considered cleared when criminal charges are filed, criminal charges are requested by police or a victim does not choose to press charges.
“There is a direct correlation between citizen cooperation and successful investigations,” Chief Eric Jenkins said. “We remain thankful to our citizens for their trust and community spirit.”
Jenkins said the best way for local residents to assist the department is by taking everyday steps to prevent crimes of opportunity.
“Always remember to secure residences and vehicles, as well as ensuring garage doors are closed at night,” Jenkins said.
The police chief also said the department continues to offer multiple educational presentations upon request. Officers conduct classes on general crime prevention, personal safety, active shooter response, crimes against the elderly, and more.
Representatives of businesses or organizations interested in hosting a class are encouraged to call the police department at (913) 259-3640.
The following is a specific breakdown of the Paola crime statistics comparing 2020 and 2021.
INCREASES
- Disorderly conduct: Up 46 percent (7 to 13)
- Criminal trespass: Up 33 percent (18 to 24)
- Child in need of care: Up 30 percent (10 to 13)
- Drug law violations: Up 3 percent (80 to 82)
DECREASES
- Other sex offenses: Down 71 percent (14 to 4)
- Criminal threat: Down 60 percent (5 to 2)
- Liquor law violations: Down 58 percent (12 to 5)
- Auto theft: Down 50 percent (10 to 5)
- Assault/battery of a law enforcement officer: Down 50 percent (2 to 1)
- Other assaults: Down 42 percent (76 to 44)
- Rape: Down 40 percent (5 to 3)
- Theft: Down 40 percent (162 to 96)
- Resisting arrest: Down 33 percent (15 to 10)
- Criminal damage: Down 31 percent (54 to 37)
- Other offenses: Down 27 percent (15 to 11)
- Burglary: Down 25 percent (27 to 20)
- Aggravated assault/battery: Down 21 percent (14 to 11)
- Forgery: Down 18 percent (27 to 22)
- DUI: Down 15 percent (20 to 17)
NO CHANGE
- Homicide: (0 to 0)
- Robbery: (0 to 0)
- Arson: (0 to 0)
- Phone harassment: (1 to 1)
