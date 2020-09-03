OSAWATOMIE – Considerable public interest in two town hall meetings to discuss a proposed rental licensing and inspection program have prompted Osawatomie city officials to relocate the sessions to City Auditorium to ensure proper social distancing and safety regulations are met.
The two meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 9, and Wednesday, Sept. 23. Both sessions will begin at 6:30 p.m. and attendees will still be required to wear an approved face covering while indoors, according to the city.
City Auditorium is located on Main Street next to Osawatomie City Hall, near the corner of Fifth and Main streets.
Due to technology constraints, there is no virtual attendance option available at this time, according to the city. City officials said they are actively working on a way to make the audio available online after each meeting.
For those who are unable to attend but would still like to submit a question for City Manager Mike Scanlon or Building Official Ed Beaudry, they can call City Hall at 913-755-2146 or email their question(s) to smoon@osawatomieks.org.
Questions received ahead of time will be read and answered to the best of city staff’s ability during the question and answer portion of the events, according to the city.
After the second session, the program is expected to be presented to the Osawatomie City Council for discussion and a public hearing on Oct. 8, according to an earlier city news release. Final consideration and a vote are anticipated to take place later in October.
The meetings were originally scheduled to take place at Memorial Hall but the venue cannot safely accommodate the anticipated crowd, based on RSVPs the city has already received, according to the city.
The city is still accepting RSVPs for both sessions. To reserve a seat go online to https://survey.osawatomieks.org/rsvp or call City Hall at 913-755-2146, ext. 103.
