OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie has scheduled two town hall meetings regarding a proposed rental inspection and licensing program for all landlords with rental units inside the city limits.
City Manager Mike Scanlon and Building Official Ed Beaudry encourage the public to attend both town hall meetings to learn more details about the proposed program as well as have the opportunity to ask questions and offer input.
The first town hall meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at Memorial Hall. Feedback from that session will be used to craft the program, and the proposed changes will be presented at the second session starting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Memorial Hall, according to a city news release.
City officials said interested individuals should plan on attending both sessions so they can be presented with the most current information on the program.
After the second session, the program will be presented to the Osawatomie City Council for discussion and a public hearing on Oct. 8. Final consideration and a vote are anticipated to take place at the City Council’s Oct. 22 meeting, according to the release. Based on feedback from the September sessions, city officials said there may be additional meetings before the final vote.
Face coverings will be required for attendees of both town hall meetings, according to the release.
City staff asks that those planning to attend the town hall meetings please RSVP to ensure appropriate seating and social distancing. To RSVP, go to https://survey.osawatomieks.org/RSVP/.
If interest exceeds what Memorial Hall can safely accommodate for social distancing, the town hall meetings could be moved to City Auditorium, according to city staff, who also said the RSVPs are important because they will provide city officials with adequate time to give notice to the public about a change in venue if relocation becomes necessary.
