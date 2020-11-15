PAOLA — A Toy Run benefiting the Cops for Tots program operated by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office took place Saturday, Nov. 14, beginning at the Paola Walmart parking lot.
The entry fee was one unwrapped toy or teen gift per rider. All vehicles were welcome, and participants took a scenic ride through the county. The ride ended at the Paola Eagles, where there was a chili supper.
The event was sponsored by the American Legion Riders Chapter 156 and Fraternal Order of Eagles 2673.
New Century Dodge Chrysler Jeep in Paola is also helping out Cops for Tots by hosting a coat drive. Local residents are encouraged to drop off new coats, hats and gloves from now until Dec. 11 in an effort to fill the truck bed in the showroom to max capacity. The items will be distributed to families in need before Christmas.
Cops for Tots provides Christmas presents for local children in need. Each year, community members adopt “angels” off of an angel tree at the sheriff’s office. Each angel represents a local child in need.
Applications for the angel tree are due by Dec. 4, and adopted angels are due back by Dec. 12. Gifts are scheduled to be delivered Saturday, Dec. 19.
Cops for Tots began in 1995 as a tribute, dedicated to the memory of Sheriff Ken Davis. The program reaches hundreds of children each year, not only through the Angel Tree program but also by providing assistance to children throughout the year and helping to stock local food pantries.
