It’s not uncommon in the afternoon after Paola schools are dismissed to see a line of cars waiting on Hedge Lane to turn onto Baptiste Drive in Paola. Paola City Council members recently approved upgrades to the traffic signals at the intersection that should help alleviate some of the congestion.

PAOLA — Drivers who consistently find themselves stuck in a long line of vehicles on Hedge Lane at the Baptiste Drive intersection soon may have some relief.

Paola City Council members, during their December meeting, agreed to hire low-bidder J. Warren Company Inc. to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection for a cost of $39,744.

