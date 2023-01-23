It’s not uncommon in the afternoon after Paola schools are dismissed to see a line of cars waiting on Hedge Lane to turn onto Baptiste Drive in Paola. Paola City Council members recently approved upgrades to the traffic signals at the intersection that should help alleviate some of the congestion.
PAOLA — Drivers who consistently find themselves stuck in a long line of vehicles on Hedge Lane at the Baptiste Drive intersection soon may have some relief.
Paola City Council members, during their December meeting, agreed to hire low-bidder J. Warren Company Inc. to upgrade the traffic signals at the intersection for a cost of $39,744.
The project will entail the removal of the existing cameras and signal heads, along with the installation of new four-section signal heads, a new controller cabinet, and a Miovision video detection system.
Paola Public Works Director Kirk Rees said the new setup will allow for longer green arrows that will help vehicles heading south on Hedge Lane turn onto Baptiste Drive. Currently, he said, the light allows for a limited amount of vehicles to get through, and if the first person does not immediately turn, it can create a backup.
The backup can be particularly bad in the afternoon after Paola schools are dismissed, Rees said, adding that work should begin on the project once J. Warren Company receives all of the necessary supplies.
It’s the second recent improvement to the intersection. In 2021, the intersection was widened with the addition of a turn lane thanks to a matching grant in which the Kansas Department of Transportation paid for 90 percent of the project.
The intersection previously had been notoriously difficult for truck drivers attempting to make turns onto northbound Hedge Lane toward Walmart, especially if vehicles were occupying the Hedge Lane left turn lane.
Traffic at the intersection is likely only to increase with construction underway of the nearby Paola Crossings development. The new development will feature a Casey’s convenience store and Scooter’s Coffee drive-thru, as well as several other retail tracts that are available.
