LOUISBURG — Thousands of people are expected to flock to Miami County on Thursday, Oct. 3, for the Luke Bryan 2019 Farm Tour concert.
Bryan’s Farm Tour will stop at MC Farms, which is located northwest of Louisburg at 13703 W. 255th St., near the corner of West 255th Street and Pflumm Road – just south of Chiles Airpark.
Law enforcement and county officials have designated two primary traffic routes to access the concert. Motorists using U.S. Highway 169 should take the 255th Street exit and go east on the marked route to the concert site. Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 69 should take the 247th Street exit and go west to Pflumm Road, then south on Pflumm to the concert site.
The routes will be marked with road signage and officers will be directing traffic to assist motorists on the day of the concert. The concert is slated to start at 6 p.m.
The 11th annual Farm Tour will set up stages at six locations, according to Bryan’s website. Stops on the 2019 tour are: Sept. 26 Marshall, Wis.; Sept. 27 Richland, Mich.; Sept. 28 Pleasantville, Ohio; Oct. 3 Louisburg; Oct. 4 Douglass, Kan.; and Oct. 5 Norman, Okla.
“The idea behind this tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows,” Bryan said on his website.
