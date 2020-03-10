OSAWATOMIE – Members of the Osawatomie Trails Task Force reported two pieces of good financial news to the City Council in February.
Councilman Jeff Walmann, who heads up the task force formed by the city in October 2018, said Thursday, Feb. 27, that the Sunflower Foundation has just awarded a $50,000 grant to the task force for work on the trail.
“We are continuing to plan the parking lot and a kiosk,” Walmann said.
The task force probably will be looking for community involvement to help with the kiosk, he said.
The parking lot and kiosk will be located at the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex, establishing the trail’s eastern terminus in Osawatomie. Installation of a trail bridge also is in the works.
“We’re working on it (bridge),” Walmann said. “We have a little bit more fundraising to do. We’re ready now to do abutments for the bridge.”
Doug Walker, president of Kanza Rail-Trails Conservancy and a task force member, reported to the council on Feb. 13 that the task force has received a Hawkins grant for $25,000, according to minutes from the meeting.
Kanza is the volunteer rail-trail organization building the trail from Osawatomie to Herington, Kan.
Walker said a two-day Ribbon and Ride on the trail has been scheduled for the weekend of April 25-26.
Starting Saturday, April 25, about 250 riders will travel from Ottawa to Osawatomie and back. There will be a band and food at the sports complex. The next day, riders will travel from Ottawa to Garnett and back, according to the minutes.
Walker said the event will be the first time someone will be able to ride from Ottawa to the sports complex in Osawatomie.
The first phase of the task force’s project was to extend the trail to the sports complex.
The trail, which has been designated as the Flint Hills Trail State Park, ended about 300 feet west of USD 367 property behind Trojan Elementary, with no immediate public access. The closest public access point is about one mile west of town where it crosses John Brown Highway.
The 119-mile Flint Hills Nature Trail is reported to be the seventh longest rail-trail in the United States. The trail is on Union Pacific/Missouri Pacific right-of-way that was rail-banked in 1996 for the specific purpose of using the corridor as a rail-trail.
