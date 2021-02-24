The man who was found dead in a Union Pacific Railroad boxcar Tuesday, Feb. 23, in rural Miami County has been identified as a 24-year-old Louisiana man.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office reported Wednesday evening the victim's name was Peyton Michael Ramsy Desoto of Rayne, La.
Desoto's body was discovered trapped in the door of a Union Pacific boxcar he had been riding in.
About 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a person trapped by the doors of a railroad boxcar. While working in Osawatomie, a contractor for Union Pacific Railroad observed the trapped man while the train was passing by and called 911, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The train came to a stop at 319th Street and Lookout Road in rural Miami County.
When personnel from the sheriff’s office, Miami County Emergency Medical Services and the Paola Fire Department responded to the scene they found an adult white male who was already deceased, according to the sheriff’s office.
Desoto's identification was determined with the assistance of a mobile fingerprint identification system provided by the Overland Park Police Department and the Rayne Police Department, Capt. Matt Kelly said.
The sheriff’s preliminary investigation indicated Desoto was standing inside the boxcar, partially outside the doorway, when at some point the door to the boxcar closed, causing the fatal injury, Kelly said.
The train originated in Little Rock, Ark., and it is believed that is where Desoto got on board, Kelly said. It is unknown at this time where along the route the fatal accident occurred.
