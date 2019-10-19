PAOLA - After spending the past five years as an active shooter training instructor, Lt. Chad Corbin of the Paola Police Department has learned the importance of first responders from different agencies being able to communicate and work together efficiently during a mass-casualty event.
With that in mind, Corbin recently helped spearhead the department’s first active shooter training event featuring the Paola Police Department, Paola Fire Department, Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Miami County Emergency Medical Services.
The training event took place on the evening of Monday, Oct. 7, at Cottonwood Elementary, and Corbin had help from fellow instructors with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Olathe Fire Department.
Corbin, who recently attended an ALERRT (Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training) conference in Aurora, Colo., said law enforcement officers and other first responders have learned from each active shooting incident that has taken place across the country.
Officers are now trained to escort groups of firefighters or emergency medical technicians into a “warm zone” during an incident to help treat and evacuate injured civilians. Officers no longer have the luxury of officially clearing an entire building, such as a school, before allowing medical responders inside.
“It takes time to clear a whole building, and time is not on our side,” Corbin said.
Local first responders put their training to the test during the event, in which three scenarios were played out involving a man with a gun walking into Cottonwood Elementary.
Corbin said there were a few kinks in the process, which was to be expected, but overall he thinks the training went fantastic.
Communication between multiple departments can be difficult during a mass-casualty event, Corbin said. The Paola Fire Department was able to provide 800 MHz radios to allow everyone participating in the training to communicate directly with one another, but Corbin said during a real incident that communication would first be relayed through dispatch centers. That process will continue to be necessary, he said, until all departments have been able to make the costly upgrade to 800 MHz radios.
Cottonwood staff members were not involved in the training as it was for first responders only, but a few Paola High School drama students did volunteer to be victims.
“Without them, it would not have been the same,” Corbin said.
Safety was a big focus during the training event, and Corbin said it did not begin until the school was cleared and all participants were searched to make sure they had no weapons. The weapons used during the scenarios shot blanks, and there were no projectiles, he said.
Corbin hopes the multi-agency training can become a biannual event, and the plan is to hold it at a different building each time so the first responders can familiarize themselves with the interior layout of multiple local buildings.
