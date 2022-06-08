PAOLA — Some of Sister Angela M. Fitzpatrick’s fondest memories of the Ursuline Sisters’ campus in Paola are of walking around the iconic U-shaped drive and basking in the peaceful atmosphere of the surrounding landscape and architecture.
Fitzpatrick, who now lives in Roeland Park, joined the Ursuline Sisterhood on July 16, 1965, and when she wasn’t away on ministry she spent a lot of time on the 36-acre campus nestled right in the heart of Paola’s residential district.
The majestic motherhouse, sacred cemetery, iconic grotto and picturesque entrance and drive are all monuments to a time when the Ursuline Sisters were thriving and active in the community.
That changed in 2008, when dwindling numbers and a need for infirmary care prompted the remaining aging nuns to put their Ursuline campus on the market and merge with another Ursuline community in Maple Mount, Ky.
At that time, there were only about 20 sisters left living on the Paola campus. Several have passed away over the years, and now, only six remain — Sister Grace Swift, Sister Susanne Bauer, Sister Kathleen Dueber and Sister Pat Lynch are all in Maple Mount. Fitzpatrick is joined locally by Sister Jane Falke, who lives in Merriam.
After the Ursuline Sisters left the property in 2008, the motherhouse remained vacant for a decade before groups started showing interest in the grounds.
In 2018, philanthropist Darol Rodrock of the Darol Rodrock Foundation announced plans to purchase the property and turn it into a home for foster children who have aged out of the system. Those plans fell through the following year.
In 2019, the property was purchased by Clareview LLC with reported plans to operate an assisted living facility, but that vision also failed to materialize.
In the spring of 2021, the ownership group GMF Capital purchased the entire 36-acre campus for $6.5 million and announced plans to turn the motherhouse into a drug rehab facility operated by Arista Recovery LLC.
Robert Olivarez of Arista Recovery previously has said the total investment is closer to $10 million due to all the renovation work taking place at the motherhouse and throughout the grounds.
Gregory Plakias, chief marketing officer for Arista Recovery, said the renovation work has been delayed somewhat due to supply and workforce shortages, but most of the interior work has been completed and crews are preparing to start focusing on the exterior and grounds.
“We put in new floors throughout the building, including but not limited to each bedroom, hallway, staircase and ramp,” Plakias said. “We completed the rotunda work, along with all repairs to plaster and ceilings. New paint throughout the interior of building has been completed. We did a lot of landscaping work and have begun adding more Arista signage inside and outside the building to help guests and families navigate when arriving and entering the facility. Most bedrooms, group therapy rooms, and offices are completed. We have started work on the exterior front steps and front facing part of the building. Now that the weather is warmer, minus the rain, we will be planning the install of our fencing.”
For Paola residents who are used to walking around the grounds, the fence isolating the private property will be one of many changes they will have to adapt to, but Olivarez previously said it is necessary for the safety of the clients and neighboring residents.
Throughout the renovation process, Arista Recovery officials have worked to preserve as much Ursuline history as possible.
“Our focus has always been on maintaining the historical preservation of the grounds and building,” Plakias said.
The religious statues on the property, including the ones from the grotto, have been removed. Olivarez previously said St. James Academy in Lenexa will be getting most of the religious statues for a walk of saints leading to a grotto, and a new church being built by St. Paul Catholic Church will get the altar, stained glass windows and other religious artifacts from the Ursuline chapel.
Marisa Garrett, a behavioral health technician for Arista Recovery, has taken on the role of resident historian throughout the process.
“I’ve sifted through old blueprints, old letters and communication between Mother Jerome and architects,” Garrett said.
Mother Jerome Schaub was officially elected superior in 1901 and served in that role at various times for more than 30 years. She died in December 1942, according to “Yes Heard Round the World,” a history of the Ursuline Sisters of Paola from 1895-1975.
Garrett said a wing of the Arista Recovery facility inside the old motherhouse will be dedicated to the history of the building.
“We love and appreciate and want to know that history,” Garrett said.
That appreciation recently prompted Arista Recovery officials to plan a special event Saturday, June 4, before the facility starts taking clients. Ursuline Associates were invited to visit the Paola campus and conduct their meeting in the Ambassador Room of the Paola Community Center.
Ursuline Associates are Christian men and women who support the Ursuline Sisters in prayer and service. They were joined by Sister Fitzpatrick and Sister Michele Morek. Morek is a Maple Mount Ursuline who worked with Sister Kathleen Condry to facilitate the 2008 merger. Condry was superior in Paola from 2002 until the merger.
When Sister Fitzpatrick and Sister Morek arrived on site, they were greeted by Dan Kasperkoski, executive director of Arista Recovery, as well as Sarah Werkowitch, nursing supervisor. Garrett was also present to talk about some of the pieces of Ursuline history she has discovered.
“Welcome home,” Kasperkoski said to Sister Fitzpatrick when they gathered in front of the motherhouse.
Fitzpatrick said she was excited to take a tour and see the renovation work.
“I’m so glad it’s going to have life again,” she said.
It wasn’t the first time Sister Fitzpatrick has been back on the grounds. She said she visited the campus two years ago on Memorial Day to see the cemetery, and she was moved that the groundskeeper put flowers on the graves.
“It was so touching,” she said.
The Arista Recovery staff took advantage of having Sister Fitzpatrick on site. They asked her several questions about the property as they toured the grounds.
“What was that stone castle?” one person asked.
“That was the Sacred Heart Shrine,” Fitzpatrick said.
“Why is that tree surrounded by a stone wall?” another asked.
“That was the Guardian Angel Shrine,” Fitzpatrick replied. “The girls from the Ursuline Academy used to sit there and talk.”
After touring the motherhouse, the Sisters and Ursuline Associates held a prayer service at the cemetery.
“It’s kind of a tear-jerker,” Fitzpatrick said of the transition of the property. But she added that the legacy of Ursuline lives on in Maple Mount, where gates from the Paola campus are now at the cemetery in Kentucky.
As for the grounds in Paola, local residents will likely soon see more people on site as exterior renovation work begins and Arista Recovery officials work to secure the staffing necessary to operate the Paola facility, as well as an outpatient facility that opened in April in Overland Park.
“We started hiring staff for both Paola and Overland Park earlier this year,” Plakias said. “We are having a job fair at the Paola location on Thursday, June 23, from 4 to 7 p.m. We will be looking to hire more nurses, clinical staff to include master levels and licensed therapists, behavioral health technicians, housekeepers, case managers and secretaries.”
Arista Recovery officials also plan to have a grand opening in the near future, but it will depend on the progress of the construction work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.