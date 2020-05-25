LOUISBURG – Trash service will be delayed by one day in the city of Louisburg because of the Memorial Day holiday. For residents living inside the city limits, trash pick-up will be Wednesday, May 27, according to a city news release.
Bryce Smith, district manager for Waste Management, said bulky item pick-up will return to Louisburg on June 2. The service has been postponed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.
Louisburg residents are reminded that a single bulky item must weigh less than 75 pounds and dos not include white goods, like refrigerators, or hazardous waste.
