As of Thursday, March 19, the Miami County Treasurer’s office will be closed to the public through April 1. County buildings have been closed until that date because of the coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a news release. The treasurer’s office urges people not to drop off or mail title work until the department has more details from the state.
The Treasurer’s office asks that people please continue to be patient as it works through this process. Residents with questions can call the treasurer’s office. Motor Vehicle: (913) 294-4164, or Tax: (913) 294-2353.
Residents are asked to use online, mail and payment drop box options available on the county’s website at www.miamicountyks.org.
Miami County also has added an Alert Center bar at the top of its website where people can find the latest information related to COVID-19 and other county government information. The county also posts information on its Facebook page. Search for Miami County Kansas.
