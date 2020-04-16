Although the county administration building is closed to the public in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Miami County Treasurer’s office is continuing to process transactions.
“Please continue to send in your renewals, tax payments, etc. via mail, online or drop box. All transactions sent to us should include your contact information (including a phone number and email) in the event we have any questions,” according to a statement from the treasurer’s office.
The second half of the 2019 payments for real estate and property tax are still due on May 11, because an extension for this deadline has not been issued, according to the treasurer’s office.
On March 23, Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order extending deadlines for driver’s licenses and vehicle registration renewals and regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. The order will remain in effect until the state’s disaster emergency proclamation expires. Once the proclamation expires vehicle registrations and renewals must be completed within 60 days, according to a treasurer's office news release.
More details about this order are available at https://governor.kansas.gov. The public can follow the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Facebook page or visit http://www.ksrevenue.org for future notifications and details.
Miami County Treasurer Jennie Fyock said all processed items will be mailed out, so individuals need to let her office know if they have a separate mailing address.
“Please be patient and understand that this is a new situation for our office as well,” Fyock said. “We are handling a higher call and email volume in an already very busy office, but are responding as quickly as possible.”
The Miami County Treasurer’s office is located at 201 S. Pearl St., Suite 103, in Paola. For motor vehicle, phone: (913)294-4164. For taxes, phone: (913) 294-2353. Faxes can be sent to (913) 294-9540. The office’s email address is: treasurer@miamicountyks.org.
The treasurer’s office payment drop box is located on the south side of the administration building and is on the left hand side as a person leaves the parking lot going toward South Agate Street.
“There have been many questions regarding specifics about certain transactions,” Fyock said. “I have created a list showing your options for our most common transactions. If you feel you have a situation that has not been addressed, please contact our office.”
These services are for Miami County residents only.
Summarized contact information for the Miami County Treasurer’s office is below. A detailed list by topic is available at www.miamicountyks.org.
60-Day Tags
The treasurer’s office is able to process 60-day tags with the required documentation. Individuals will need to send the office a clear copy, scan or fax of the front and back of the title; proof of insurance on the vehicle; a copy of the applicants/owners driver’s license(s); a completed TR-212a form; and $8.50 for the fee, which should be made payable to Miami County Treasurer. Individuals must have the Title and Registration Manual Application, TR -212a form completed in its entirety and signed by the owner(s) of the vehicle. The document is available at http://www.ksrevenue.org and search for TR212a. Staff can also email or mail this document to the individual if requested.
A 60-Day tag is only good for 60 days after the purchase date, not from when the tag is issued, according to the treasurer's office.
Real Estate and Personal Property Tax
Individuals can pay their current taxes due May 11 online by visiting www.kansas.gov/propertytax. For delinquent taxes, contact the treasurer’s office at 913-294-2353 for a current amount due. Payments for both current and delinquent taxes can be made via mail, drop box or over the phone.
Vehicle Registration Renewals
There are several options for renewing vehicles. People can renew online if they were issued a PIN, by using the iKAN app or visiting https://ikan.ks.gov. The public also can mail in their renewals to the treasurer’s office or use the drop box. Individuals are asked to include their phone number and a copy of their insurance.
Lien Releases
Lien releases may be faxed, emailed or placed in the treasurer’s office drop box. Be sure to indicate the mailing address that the title is to be mailed to, along with a phone number in case there are questions.
Duplicate Title and Secure Title Applications
Duplicate title and secure title applications can be mailed or placed in the drop box along with the appropriate fees. The Kansas Department of Revenue Manual Title Application form TR-720b will need to be completed and signed. This form is available at http://www.ksrevenue.org and search for TR-720b.
Personalized Plates
For any vehicles with personalized plates that are up for renewal, owners who want to keep the same combination can complete the Kansas Personalized Plate Application, TR-715 form, which is available at http://www.ksrevenue.org and search for TR-715. Submit the completed form, a check for $45.50, the renewal notice and additional payment for registration and personalized plate tax on the renewal notice.
Handicap Placards
For people needing a first-time permanent disabled placard or a first-time temporary disabled placard, they can have an eligible professional (the list of accepted professionals is located on the instructions that accompany the TR-159 form) complete a Kansas Certification of Disability for Disabled Parking Placard/Plate/Decal TR-159 form, which is available at http://www.ksrevenue.org and search for TR-159. The treasurer’s office staff can mail or email the form to individuals who request it.
Disabled parties must sign their name as indicated on the form. The individual normally has the option to have two disabled placards or one disabled placard and one disabled plate. However, during the building closure, the treasurer’s office cannot issue disabled plates because the staff needs the current license plate returned for a vehicle that the individual chooses to place it on.
Individuals who have a permanent disabled placard that is about to expire must complete the TR-159a form and mail it or place in the drop box. Individuals who currently have a temporary disabled placard that is about to expire will need a new TR-159 form from their health care professional.
Driver’s License Renewals
Driver’s license renewal services are not available at the office until further notice. However, some situations may allow some individuals to renew online by using the iKAN app. The restrictions include if an individual is between the ages of 21 and 50 and has had a vision exam within the past year. However, individuals will not be able to make changes or add Real ID at that time.
Title Work
Individuals can mail or place in the drop box their title work documents. People are encouraged to mail their documents as there will be limited space in the drop box for title work. Also, the opening on the drop box is small, so documentation will need to be able to fit. Individuals who place documents in the drop box need to put everything into an envelope so nothing gets lost, according to the release.
A person will need to have a Title and Registration Manual Application TR -212a form completed in its entirety and signed by the owners of the vehicle. The document is available at http://www.ksrevenue.org and search for TR-212a. Staff can also email or mail this document to an individual if requested.
The treasurer’s office issued the following instructions:
Please be sure owners have signed and printed their names on the title in the appropriate places; add the color of the vehicle onto the form; and include the declared tag weight if titling a truck. Current insurance must also be supplied for the vehicle that is being titled. Individuals who would like a Park Pass need to request that with their initial title work drop-off, because it cannot be added later. Completing these steps prior to sending in documentation will help expedite the transaction and minimize how many times a person may need to send in documentation. Individuals attempting to process a tag transfer will need to contact the treasurer’s office for instruction.
“Please be patient, as each situation for titling a vehicle is different and may require different documentation. The information provided is not all inclusive and may not include details for every situation that may arise, so please keep that in mind,” according to the treasurer’s office. “Our office will contact you for documentation needed, the amount due, etc. You must send in your contact information (phone number and/or email) for this process to work. The turnaround time for title work will be longer than normal as you will need to place your payment in the mail or drop box once we have reviewed the transaction and contacted you with the amount due.”
Any transaction requiring a VIN inspection cannot be processed due to the statewide closure of VIN inspection stations. Individuals who know an inspection will be required are asked not to send those in to treasurer’s office. Some of these situations would include: Vehicles with an out-of-state title, and vehicles that require a first time Kansas Rebuilt Salvage title be issued.
Individuals should note that until the state has reopened its offices, titles will not be printed, according to the treasurer’s office.
