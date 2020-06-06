Residents will notice health safeguards and social distancing protocols have been implemented to protect customers and county employees when the Miami County Administration Building reopens to the public on Monday, June 8.
County Administrator Shane Krull said the biggest changes to try and protect people during the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic will take place in the Miami County Treasurer’s Office, which is accustom to handling a large volume of motor vehicle, driver’s license and real estate/personal property tax transactions.
In addition to measures being instituted at the Treasurer’s Office, such as a new queue system, Krull said the administration building will feature safeguards like sneeze barriers, as well as social distancing and hygiene protocols that are taking place in most businesses. The administration building, which is located at 201 S. Pearl St. in Paola, closed to the public in mid-March in response to COVID-19.
Treasurer’s Office
The Treasurer’s Office, located in suite 103 of the administration building, will implement a new queueing system designed to efficiently serve residents with their transactions, County Treasurer Jennie Fyock said. The west entrance of the administration building will be unlocked and the Treasurer’s Office line will begin inside the doors. The south entrance of the building will be locked and used as an exit only.
Customers can use the queueing system during normal office hours, beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, to reserve a virtual place in line. This includes motor vehicle, driver’s license and real estate/personal property tax transactions, Fyock said.
“We are handling a higher call and email volume in an already very busy office, but are responding as quickly as possible,” Fyock said. “I understand that it has made it difficult to get through on the phones due to the high volume of calls, but we are doing our absolute best to serve Miami County residents.”
Krull and Fyock both urged residents to continue sending in their transactions via mail, online or drop box whenever possible to limit the number of in-office visits. All transactions sent to the Treasurer’s Office should include the person’s contact information (including a phone number and email) for any follow-up questions.
For more information regarding transactions, Fyock encouraged the public to read the “Treasurer Statement Transaction Procedures” at www.miamicountyks.org on the Treasurer’s Office department page.
“I have created a list showing your options for our most common transactions. If you feel you have a situation that has not been addressed, please contact our office,” said Fyock, who reminded customers that these services are for Miami County residents only. “Also, all processed items will be mailed out, so please let us know if you have a separate mailing address.”
On March 23, Gov. Laura Kelly signed an executive order extending deadlines for driver’s licenses and vehicle registration renewals and regulations during the COVID-19 pandemic. This order will remain in effect until the disaster emergency proclamation expires. Once the proclamation expires vehicle registrations and renewals must be completed within 60 days, according to the Treasurer’s Office.
The executive order is available online at https://governor.kansas.gov. Residents can also follow the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Facebook page or visit http://www.ksrevenue.org for future notifications and details.
The payment drop box is located on the south side of the administration building and is on the left-hand side as residents are leaving the parking lot going toward South Agate Street.
QLess system
Residents can use several options to join the line at the Treasurer’s Office.
SMS Text Messaging: Text mi co treas to (913)355-6707. You will be asked to join the line for the queue of your choice, for example title work, driver’s license renewal, etc. Enter your name to be placed into the line. An estimated wait time will be sent to you. Once summoned to a station, you may enter the office to proceed.
QLess App (available on Android or iPhone): Download the QLess app, then search the available list for Miami County Treasurer’s Office. Follow the prompts to join the queue of your choice. An estimated wait time will be sent to you via text message. Once summoned to a station, you can enter the office to proceed.
Home Kiosk: Go to https://kiosk.na4.qless.com/kiosk/app/home/266 to join the line from any physical location and any device. The link also will be available by going to www.miamicountyks.org, located on the Treasurer’s Office department page. The estimated wait time will be sent to you via text message. Once summoned to a station, you may enter the office to proceed.
Office Kiosk: Eventually a kiosk will be available at the Treasurer’s office to join the line. For now, you can visit the office, and staff will place you the queue of your choice. An estimated wait time will be sent to you via text message. Once summoned to a station, you can enter the office to proceed.
Residents who miss their appointments will have to start over and join the line again. There are several options for extending a customer's wait time via text if they cannot make it at their scheduled time. Due to high volumes of customers that are expected during the office's reopening period, Fyock said queues could fill up early in the day and residents will need to join the line the next day. If the lines go quickly, the queues could open back up later in the same day, so customers may continue to try to join the line.
Staff will be in the office to assist the public with logging in to the system and to answer questions. There will be options if a person does not have a cell phone.
