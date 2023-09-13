A group of Tri-Ko staff members and clients traveled from Osawatomie to Topeka on Aug. 25 to watch Gov. Laura Kelly sign a proclamation in honor of national Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Appreciation Week, which is Sept. 10-16. Pictured are: (front row, from left) Kaitlin Shay, DSP; Gov. Laura Kelly; Tri-Ko clients Nicona Nordquist and Julian Metzger; (back row) Devon Powell, director of day services; Joshua Lankton, associate director; and Mike Thompson, assistant director of day services.
TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly recently issued a proclamation in honor of national Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Appreciation Week, and staff and residents of Tri-Ko in Osawatomie made the trip to Topeka for the signing ceremony.
Tri-Ko Associate Director Joshua Lankton submitted a request for the governor to sign the proclamation, and he and his fellow staff members were excited when they got the word that it was approved.
Lankton joined a small group of Tri-Ko staff and clients who traveled to the governor’s office in Topeka on Aug. 25 for the signing ceremony. Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Appreciation Week is Sept. 10-16.
The week celebrates and supports DSPs, who provide frontline healthcare and support care services to people with disabilities. Lankton said Tri-Ko employs about 100 people, and more than 50 percent are DSPs.
Yellow is the color for the appreciation week, and Lankton said the plan is to put up banners and yellow wind spinners along Main Street this week.
Local residents who want to show their support are encouraged to wear yellow throughout the week.
