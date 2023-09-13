230913_mr_triko_01

A group of Tri-Ko staff members and clients traveled from Osawatomie to Topeka on Aug. 25 to watch Gov. Laura Kelly sign a proclamation in honor of national Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Appreciation Week, which is Sept. 10-16. Pictured are: (front row, from left) Kaitlin Shay, DSP; Gov. Laura Kelly; Tri-Ko clients Nicona Nordquist and Julian Metzger; (back row) Devon Powell, director of day services; Joshua Lankton, associate director; and Mike Thompson, assistant director of day services.

 Submitted photo

TOPEKA — Gov. Laura Kelly recently issued a proclamation in honor of national Direct Support Professionals (DSP) Appreciation Week, and staff and residents of Tri-Ko in Osawatomie made the trip to Topeka for the signing ceremony.

Tri-Ko Associate Director Joshua Lankton submitted a request for the governor to sign the proclamation, and he and his fellow staff members were excited when they got the word that it was approved.

