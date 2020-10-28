BLOCK — Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual trunk-or-treat event will have a drive-thru format this year due to COVID-19.
The free event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the church, which is located at 34868 Block Road.
Children are encouraged to wear costumes, and families will be able to trunk-or-treat from the safety of their cars.
Organizers ask that there be no scary or gory costumes.
Halloween treats, craft kits and other goodies will be provided, according to a news release.
Attendees are asked to enter at the church parking lot and follow the maze through the cemetery to the shelter house.
