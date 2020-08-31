OSAWATOMIE — A Trojan Elementary staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, the Osawatomie school district reported Monday, Aug. 31.
The district said in a Facebook post it has been in contact with the Miami County Health Department regarding the positive test and is in the process of contacting impacted families.
In a follow-up email, Superintendent Justin Burchett said the staff member was not at Trojan today.
“Our policy is for employees exhibiting symptoms and waiting test results to not report to work, so this employee did not come to work today,” Burchett said in the email.
If a need arises for a student or staff member to quarantine, the county health department will contact those individuals, according to the USD 367 Facebook post.
“We do not anticipate the need to close the school,” Burchett said in the email. “Our cohorting system in the elementary schools was designed to keep the building open, even if we had a positive staff/student. Our cohorts do not mix with other cohorts and we limit the staff that interact with each cohort.”
This way the maximum number of students needing to quarantine is limited, Burchett said.
“We ask that the privacy of all staff and students be respected,” the district said in the post.
