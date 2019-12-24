OSAWATOMIE — Grady Wolfe grinned when Vintage Park resident Wilma Lewis asked the Trojan Elementary fourth-grader if he liked lions.
“I wanted to meet you,” Lewis said. “I’m your pen pal.”
Fourth-graders in Natalie Moore’s class at Trojan Elementary have been corresponding this fall semester with residents of Vintage Park at Osawatomie.
“The pen pals project was started because we wanted to do something special with Vintage Park that would be fun and memorable for the kids and the residents,” Moore said. “The kids have absolutely loved it. When we get letters from them, the kids’ faces light up and they are so excited to open up their letter and read it.”
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, the students visited Vintage Park where they joined their pen pals for a gingerbread house-making contest. The gingerbread houses were donated by Jeremi Schuler of Compassionate Care Hospice, and Joan Pate of Faith Home Healthcare, who both serve residents at Vintage Park.
Residents and fourth-graders gathered around circular tables and worked side-by-side to produce the gingerbread houses, which were soon adorned in festive colors.
“They had a blast creating their gingerbread houses with the residents,” Moore said. “As I walked around the room, I saw and heard so many laughs, smiles, and conversations. When we got back to school, they couldn’t stop talking about the contest and how much fun it was.”
Moore said the students also went to Vintage Park before Halloween and made spider cookies with the residents.
Sheila Wilson, executive director of Vintage Park at Osawatomie, said the residents are excited when they receive correspondence from the students.
“It’s been terrific,” Wilson said. “They love getting letters from the kids.”
Moore said her students also engaged in a joint reading project with the Vintage Park residents.
“The residents read ‘A Boy Called Bat’ book at the same time that we did,” she said. “They were able to talk about it in their letters back and forth to each other. The kids thought this was the coolest thing. It was pretty neat to see them write about the characters and the story plot with their pen pal.”
The pen pals program will continue throughout the school year, Moore said.
“It is amazing writing practice for the kids and it will be something they remember for the rest of their lives,” Moore said.
