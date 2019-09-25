PAOLA — Ever since Dorothy Schneider’s mother first taught her how to sew at the age of 7, she has enjoyed using fabric to create all kinds of products and apparel.
Growing up in northern Minnesota, Schneider always enjoyed working with her hands, and for a while she operated a business designing and making custom draperies.
“I don’t ever just sit,” she said. “My hands have to keep busy.”
She didn’t start quilting, though, until she began meeting with another group of ladies from the Hillsdale area about 11 years ago.
After her mother passed away about nine years ago, Schneider decided to use her newfound quilting talent to show her appreciation for the residents and staff of the Minnesota nursing home where her mother lived.
“I made 30 lap quilts and shipped them UPS for all of the residents on Mom’s floor,” Schneider said. “It was probably one of the better things I have done in my life.”
Schneider continues to hone her quilting skills most Saturday mornings at the Paola Adult Education Center, where she joins her fellow members of the Saturday Sewers group. The ladies recently made 40 quilts to go with beds being made by Paola and Osawatomie Rotary Club members for local children in need.
Schneider said talking with her friends is the best part of the sewing group.
“It’s therapy for me,” she said. “These girls are just wonderful.”
Schneider likes to make all kinds of quilts and bags, but her favorite thing to do is use pieces left over from other projects to create something new and colorful.
“I’m big on scraps,” she said.
Schneider has turned her talent into a career, as she owns a business called Purses By Dorothy in which she makes specialty purses, wallets and handbags.
Those products, along with Schneider’s quilts, will be on display at her booth during the 40th annual Drag and Brag Quilt Show at Paola Middle School. The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Schneider will take center stage during the annual show, as she is the featured quilter this year.
In addition to the vendors and quilts on display, the show will also feature a silent auction, activity for children and a bed turning presentation at 2 p.m. Saturday.
A $3 donation for adults is requested, but children 12 and under are free to attend.
Paola Middle School is located at 405 N. Hospital Drive.
