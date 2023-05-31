230607_mr_pursuit_01

A driver and passenger were arrested Tuesday, May 30, following a vehicle pursuit that eventually was called off in Louisburg for the safety of the public.

The incident began Tuesday after the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Highway 69 at a high rate of speed, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

Senior Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or brian.mccauley@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.