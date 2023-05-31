Spencer Thomas Rayne (left), 33, of Parker, and Drew Marie Sears (right), 24, of Louisburg were arrested and booked into Miami County Jail on Tuesday, May 30, following a vehicle pursuit that was called off in Louisburg for the safety of the public.
A driver and passenger were arrested Tuesday, May 30, following a vehicle pursuit that eventually was called off in Louisburg for the safety of the public.
The incident began Tuesday after the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Highway 69 at a high rate of speed, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputies positioned themselves on the highway and were able to observe the vehicle traveling over 100 miles per hour. As deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, it fled into the city of Louisburg, running traffic lights and weaving through traffic. Deputies terminated the pursuit for the safety of the public, according to the release.
While a deputy was sitting at a stop light in Louisburg, a citizen waved the deputy down and reported the tag information of the vehicle that fled and the possible direction of travel after the pursuit was terminated, according to the release.
Deputies ran the tag and drove in the direction of where the vehicle was last seen by the citizen. A Louisburg police officer was able to locate the vehicle, and an off-duty Paola police officer located its occupants in the area of South Third and Vine streets, according to the release.
As deputies and officers attempted to take the driver into custody, he fought but was quickly taken into custody without incident. A second suspect, the passenger, was also taken into custody, according to the release.
The investigation yielded the seizure of 7 grams of cocaine, 33 grams of marijuana, 22 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, THC cartridges, drug paraphernalia and over $3,000 in cash, according to the release.
Spencer Thomas Rayne, 33, of Parker was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, interference with law enforcement, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, distribution of a controlled substance, and several traffic infractions, according to the release.
Drew Marie Sears, 24, of Louisburg was arrested and booked into the Miami County Jail on charges of interference with law enforcement and possession of a hallucinogenic drug.
“Yesterday's event shows how the level of cooperation between Law Enforcement and the community help to solve crimes,” the sheriff’s office stated in its release. “We are extremely grateful to the citizen who flagged the Deputy down and for the assistance of the Louisburg Police Department and Paola Police Department Officers.”
Both suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
