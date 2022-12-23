OSAWATOMIE – Osawatomie police officers arrested two Olathe residents on Monday, Dec. 19, at Casey’s General Store after two stolen automobiles were recovered.
Officers were first alerted to the presence of a suspicious vehicle at the store, located at 503 E. Main St. The vehicle matched the description of a vehicle used in a previous case in which a man driving the vehicle used a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items from the store, according to a news release from the Osawatomie Police Department.
Officers and detectives responded to the store, identified the vehicle and made contact with a female driver inside the store. During the course of the investigation, it was determined that a second vehicle at Casey’s, occupied by a man, was involved in the original passing of the counterfeit bill, according to the release.
It was then determined that both vehicles were stolen, and one of the individuals was in possession of an illegal firearm, and the other person was in possession of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of methamphetamine, according to the release.
Once the investigation was complete, both people were transported to the Miami County Jail. Saif Ahmad Salim Damer, 28, of Olathe was booked into jail on a charge of possession of a stolen automobile (x2), and Angela Michelle Brown, 27, of Olathe was booked into jail on charges of possession of a stolen automobile, possession of schedule II controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to the release.
The recovered vehicles were a 2022 Ford F-150, and a 2014 E-450. Both vehicles were impounded for processing, according to the release.
The case is ongoing as it pertains to potential federal charges related to firearms violations.
“The Osawatomie Police Department would like to thank community members for being vigilant and observant, which was instrumental in the arrests of these two individuals,” Chief David Stuteville said in the release.
