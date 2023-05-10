stock_extension_paola

The Marais des Cygnes Extension District’s Paola office is located at 913 N. Pearl St., Suite No. 1, in the Sutherland Shopping Center.

 File photo

PAOLA — Two New to Medicare programs offered by K-State Research & Extension Marais des Cygnes District will take place Thursday, May 18.

An afternoon class will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and an evening class will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Extension office in Paola, according to a news release.

