PAOLA — Two New to Medicare programs offered by K-State Research & Extension Marais des Cygnes District will take place Thursday, May 18.
An afternoon class will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and an evening class will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Extension office in Paola, according to a news release.
The educational classes are for adults who are approaching age 65 or are older than 65 and are newly retired or considering retirement soon.
Topics covered will include Medicare eligibility, when and how to enroll in Medicare and how working after age 65 may impact your Medicare coverage. The different parts of Medicare will be explained, including Medicare Parts A & B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Supplement Plans, according to the release.
The class will be taught by Family & Consumer Science Agent Kathy Goul.
“Major life changes are often scary,” Goul said. “When considering retirement or planning for future health care, it is important to gather as much information as possible before making your decisions. The goal of this program is to provide a good foundation of information to help individuals navigate their decision-making process.”
To register for the programs, call (913) 294-4306.
