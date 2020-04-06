Artie Stuteville begins each day by opening the Paola laundromat at 6 a.m., and before long she receives the first call for her taxi.
The Paola mayor, who purchased the laundromat in 1984, has been running the taxi service since 1980. She charges $2.50 for a one-way ride anywhere in town because she knows most customers cannot afford to pay more. She shuttles the elderly to doctor appointments and the grocery store and also makes deliveries for the hospital.
Those testaments, and many others, are contained in the nomination form for Stuteville, who is in the running for the Kansas Mayor of the Year award.
Stuteville isn’t the only Miami County mayor up for the award. Osawatomie Mayor Mark Govea also is among 13 mayors across the state who were nominated for the Kansas League of Municipalities’ annual award.
Often clutching his camera, Govea has captured photographs of the highs and lows in the community, from high school sports playoffs to devastating flood damage. The Osawatomie native is well known as the digital storyteller for the community, and his photographs populate the websites of local organizations and the walls of businesses, some of which are documented in his nomination form.
Last summer, Govea had the honor of driving one of the first soap box derby cars down the long slope of Main Street, from 12th Street to the John Brown Memorial Park entrance, to kick off the event — the first-ever soap box derby in the state of Kansas.
If selected, Govea or Stuteville would be the first Kansas Mayor of the Year winner from Miami County since 2009, when former Osawatomie Mayor Philip Dudley received the award. Dudley passed away in 2018.
Mayors Stuteville and Govea are active members of their communities, as documented in their nomination forms.
Stuteville has helped deliver meals to senior citizens for the Meals on Wheels program, and in 1994 she was honored by the Paola Chamber of Commerce with the Spirit of Paola award. She was voted “Favorite Miami Countian” five times in The Miami County Republic’s Readers’ Choice Awards. At the conclusion of Stuteville’s current term in January 2022, she will be the longest serving mayor in Paola’s history — 16 years and 9 months.
Govea has worked as the point person for Catholic Charities’ distribution of groceries and turkeys to area families in need, and has been involved in the Knights of Columbus, Elks Lodge No. 921, and the Osawatomie Rotary Club, as well as being an active member of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, where he has served as a Eucharistic minister.
The nominations also highlighted some of the two mayors’ accomplishments during their terms in office.
Artie Stuteville
During Stuteville’s tenure on the city council, Paola planning commission, and as mayor, she was instrumental in rebuilding much of the city’s aging infrastructure and positioning Paola for future growth. She was involved in the planning and implementation of the following projects:
- Construction of a new wastewater treatment plant in 2006 that replaced an outdated and undersized lagoon treatment system
- In 2006, the cities of Paola and Louisburg formed the Marais Des Cygnes Public Utility Authority to construct a new water treatment plant to provide drinking water for both communities. The water treatment plant was completed in 2009
- In 1996, a ½ cent sales tax was passed to construct a new municipal swimming pool
- In 2006 that same ½ cent sales tax was renewed to provide funding for a new Paola Police Station and to remodel City Hall, the Paola Free Library, and the Paola Community Center
- In 2007, a new ¼ cent sales tax was passed to construct a new Paola Fire Station and in 2017 that same ¼ cent sales tax was renewed to provide equipment for the Paola Fire Department
“In addition, Artie has served on the Marais Des Cygnes Public Utility Authority Board from its founding on Jan. 17, 2006, to the present and has served as the chairperson of the board from July 15, 2009, to the present,” according to her nomination form.
Mark Govea
Govea, who also is a former city council member, has been instrumental in several city projects as mayor, including:
- The relocation and remodeling of the Osawatomie Police Department to a facility that better meets the needs of a modern police force
- Obtaining $800,000 in Community Development Block Grants to rebuild Main Street, from First Street to 12th Street
- Restructuring Osawatomie’s power purchasing contracts to allow the city to buy six emergency generators that can carry the city’s power demands if feeders are lost
- The acquisition of $391,000 in grant funding for a new concession and bathroom facility, tennis and basketball courts, and bleachers at the community’s sports complex
- Led the initiative to create a cooperative agreement between the city of Osawtomie and Osawatomie USD 367 to provide a new school-based recreation commission that serves the entire community and led to the opening of a new aquatic facility with slides, diving boards and water features for all ages.
“Another new and exciting addition to the Osawatomie landscape under Mayor Govea has been the construction of a trailhead for the Flint Hills Nature Trail, which stretches over 100 miles of east-central Kansas between Osawatomie and Herington. Once completed, the trailhead (and subsequent stretch of trail that loops around our southwest boundary) will bring a new generation of healthy outdoor recreation to our community plus usher in a new wave of eco-tourism as people from across the state start hiking and biking the long anticipated trail after its completion in spring 2020,” according to his nomination form.
The Mayor of the Year award was to be presented during the Governing Body Institute & Kansas Mayors Conference scheduled for April 24-25 in Manhattan, but the Kansas League of Municipalities has postponed the conference because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The League is considering alternate dates for later this summer, according to its website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.