Strong storms swept across the region in the early morning hours of Wednesday, June 8, but many local residents were surprised to learn hours later that two tornadoes actually touched down in Miami County.
The Miami County Sheriff’s Office posted the news on its Facebook page after getting confirmation from the National Weather Service.
The first tornado formed near Hillsdale at 1:21 a.m. June 8 and traveled southeast for 9.8 miles before dissipating south of Louisburg at 1:35 a.m. It had an estimated peak wind speed of 85 miles per hour with a maximum width of 75 yards, according to the National Weather Service.
The second tornado formed near Wagstaff at 1:24 a.m. June 8 and traveled southeast for 9.5 miles before dissipating southeast of Louisburg near Drexel, Mo., at 1:37 a.m. It had an estimated peak wind speed of 80 miles per hour with a maximum width of 75 yards, according to the National Weather Service.
Both tornadoes were rated as an EF-0, which is the weakest on the Enhanced Fujita Scale.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office officials said storm sirens were not activated in Miami County because Miami County never entered into a severe thunderstorm warning or a tornado watch or warning, which are issued by the National Weather Service.
“Storm sirens are activated when either a storm spotter observes rotation in the sky, the NWS notifies us of radar indicated rotation, or a tornado warning is issued,” the sheriff’s office posted on its Facebook page. “None of these occurred.”
The National Weather Service did issue a severe thunderstorm watch June 8, which included Miami County. The watch stated a storm could produce tornadoes and wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour.
Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Whelan has been busy since the storm tracking down all of the reported damage. There were no reported injuries.
Whelan said the Louisburg Cider Mill was in the path of one of the tornadoes, and the business lost a large tree near its front entrance. There also was damage to a sign at the back of the stage area, a covered awning was ripped away, a rooftop air conditioner overturned and other large trees on the property were damaged.
Esmé J. van Rensburg, general manager of retail operations for the Louisburg Cider Mill, said there also was extensive damage to the family farm portion of the business, including a structure in the pumpkin patch and a grain bin that is missing and may be in the pond.
Rensburg said the loss of the main tree at the front of the business is sad because it provided shade and natural beauty, but she added that she is thankful the wind blew it away from the building and not on top of it.
Whelan said a group of about three homes near the southwest corner of 295th Street and Metcalf Road south of Louisburg also experienced damage.
“There was lots of tree damage, and one fell on a new work truck,” Whelan said. “Somebody’s trampoline also ended up in the pond.”
Marshall Honeyman lives near 295th Street and Metcalf Road, and he has been busy cleaning up downed tree limbs throughout his yard, including one large portion of a tree in his front yard that fell and blocked his driveway.
It’s worse in his backyard, where a large tree was uprooted and fell onto the back of the house.
Marshall said his wife Michele was home at the time was awakened by a crashing sound. She quickly got into the basement.
Anyone with additional storm damage is encouraged to send photos and information to Whelan at mwhelan@sheriffmiamicountyks.gov.
Whelan also encouraged all residents to sign up for the county’s emergency notification system called Everbridge. Residents can sign up for the service by going to https://bit.ly/2Xw1XJT.
Everbridge weather notifications were sent out in the early morning hours of June 8 for the severe thunderstorm watch.
