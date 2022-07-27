The Aug. 2 primary for the state treasurer’s office features two Republican candidates with some similarities in their backgrounds and experience.
Both candidates are current state legislators who have served in leadership positions on legislative committees related to finance matters.
Caryn Tyson, a Republican from Parker, has served in the state Senate since 2013. Senate District 12 that she represents includes most of Miami County. Prior to becoming a senator, Tyson served one term in the state House from 2011-2012.
Tyson currently serves as chair of the Senate Assessment and Taxation Committee and vice chair of the Special Committee on Taxation.
Her opponent, Steven Johnson, a Republican from Assaria in Saline County, has served in the House since 2011 as the representative for House District 108.
He currently serves as chair of the House Insurance and Pension Committee and vice chair of the Joint Committee on Pensions, Investments and Benefits.
Both candidates’ backgrounds are rooted in agriculture, and Johnson and Tyson have degrees from Kansas State University and other institutions.
Johnson was born and raised on a cattle and grain farm near Assaria. He studied Agricultural Economics at Kansas State University, where he was elected student body president and graduated with honors, according to his website.
He also received a master’s in Business Administration from the University of Chicago with an emphasis in finance and business policy.
Tyson co-owns and operates Tyson Ranch with her husband, Tim.
She has bachelor’s degrees in Mathematics and in Computer Science from Kansas State University and a master’s degree in engineering management from the University of Kansas.
Tyson was the original sponsor of a property tax transparency bill, SB 13, which passed the Legislature in 2021. The bill requires local governments that want to collect more property taxes than the revenue neutral rate to notify taxpayers and hold a public hearing.
“I was very proud to work on that legislation, and very humbled by receiving a national award and being recognized for my efforts,” Tyson said at a legislative breakfast in February. “That legislation is being used as model legislation in other states now.”
As chair of the House Insurance and Pension Committee in the 2022 session, Johnson supported legislation that would cover years of missed state payments and reduce the unfunded liability of the Kansas Public Employees Retirement System (KPERS).
Johnson’s campaign ads tout that he has held hearings to get Kansas taxpayer dollars out of Russian investments.
Tyson has said on the campaign trail and on her social media platforms that she is running for state treasurer to bring transparency and accountability to how Kansas tax dollars are being spent.
“I will make transparency a priority in the state treasurer’s office,” Tyson said. “You will know how your tax dollars are being spent. I will put every transaction online. I will audit every department’s budget, find the cuts and save you money.”
On the campaign trail and via social media, Johnson has promised to protect Kansans’ tax dollars.
“From the farmhouse to the statehouse, I’m always looking for ways to increase efficiency and eliminate waste,” Johnson said. “As treasurer I’ll look out for taxpayers and work hard to stop wasteful government spending.”
