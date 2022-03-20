The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) expects to start a resurfacing project on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 in Miami County on Monday, March 21.
The work will begin at Baptiste Drive at Paola and continue northeast, ending 1.4 miles south of the Miami-Johnson county line, according to a KDOT news release.
Activity includes placing a 3-inch overlay, 1-inch reflective crack interlayer and shoulder rumble strips on the roadway. Northbound traffic will be carried through construction with intermittent lane closures, according to the release.
KDOT awarded the construction contract of $6.7 million to Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc. of Topeka.
Weather permitting, the project should be finished by mid-July, according to the release.
