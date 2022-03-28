The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) kicked off a resurfacing project on U.S. Highway 69 in Miami County on Monday, March 28.
The work begins 1.3 miles south of 359th Street and continues north to end south of Kansas Highway 68, according to a news release.
Activity includes placing a 1-inch reflective crack interface layer and a 3-inch asphalt overlay on the driving lanes. Traffic will be carried through construction with intermittent lane closures, according to the release.
KDOT awarded the construction contract of $13.3 million to Bettis Asphalt & Construction Inc. of Topeka.
Weather permitting, the project should be finished by mid-November, according to the release.
Construction projects are now underway on three highways in Miami County. In addition to the U.S. 69 resurfacing project, KDOT also began a resurfacing project on the northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 169 on March 21, and construction crews have been working on multiple portions of K-68 since February.
