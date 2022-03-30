Wayne Minckley was a 21-year-old farm boy with no experience in law enforcement when he was hired as a jailer for the Miami County Sheriff’s Office in the summer of 1991.
His family’s farm in Anderson County wasn’t growing enough to offer him a future, and Wayne had been keeping law enforcement in the back of his mind as a career possibility ever since he saw a Kansas Highway Patrol newspaper ad when he was about 11 years old.
He didn’t realize it at the time, but he also has some law enforcement roots in his family. His grandfather’s brother, Olin Minckley, was the sheriff in Franklin County in the 1930s and was the first motorcycle police officer in Ottawa.
Law enforcement seemed like the next logical step for Wayne, but he didn’t know just how much his life was about to change.
“During that first year, I married my wife, Paula, and we had our first son, Devon,” Wayne said.
He also took the next step in his career, accepting an offer to become a road patrol officer after spending just nine months as a jailer.
It didn’t take him long to come face to face with the grim realities of the job. In June of 1992, three teens were killed and another was injured when a train collided with the car they were in at a rural crossing south of Osawatomie.
Wayne said he was driving a patrol car alongside his field training officer Randy Cornelius when they got the call to respond.
“I’m brand new and driving in the pouring rain,” Wayne said. “He didn’t say anything, but he had to be scared to death.”
The accident scene was just the first of many that Wayne said he will never forget. During his tenure, U.S. Highway 169 was known as Heartbreak Highway because of the multiple fatal accidents that would take place each year on the two-lane highway before it went to four lanes.
“For a farm kid, I’ve seen a lot,” Wayne said. “Most of those, I still see today.”
Wayne attended the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center in Hutchinson in 1993, and he was transferred to the detective division in 1995.
He remembers being told by many people that a career in law enforcement can wreak havoc on a person’s physical and mental health, as well as their relationships.
“They’d say, ‘you’re likely going to get divorced, become an alcoholic and be dead by the time you’re 55,’” Wayne said.
He was determined, though, to not let any of those things happen to him. He always prioritized his marriage and kept himself in good physical condition.
“I used it as motivation,” Wayne said.
He also always made sure he looked professional and treated everyone, including criminal suspects, with respect.
“People are constantly sizing you up based on how you look and the first thing you say,” Wayne said.
That’s not to say the job didn’t start to get to him. In April 2001, the job was taking its toll, especially cases involving sexual and physical abuse of children.
Wayne ended up accepting an offer to become an insurance adjuster, although he did still serve as a reserve deputy. The stint away from law enforcement lasted two years until he felt the calling once again.
“I was driving north on 169, and I saw a black and white Crown Vic going south, and I knew I had to go back,” Wayne said. “I can see it like it was yesterday.”
He returned to the road as a patrol officer and eventually became a sergeant.
Just a week before he was going to be promoted to an administrative sergeant, Wayne responded to a house, where a man who was suffering from a psychological disorder and not on his medication was threatening to shoot people.
Wayne thought he had parked his patrol cruiser far enough down the street to be out of sight, but when he talked to the man on the phone, the suspect said he spotted Wayne’s cruiser and was planning to take a shot at it.
Wayne backed up, and the man ended up coming out of the house naked. Seeing an opportunity to apprehend the man while he was unarmed, Wayne quickly drove back up to the yard and hopped out. That’s when the man turned and ran back toward the house.
“The foot chase was on,” Wayne said.
Using a shotgun with less-lethal “sock rounds,” Wayne hit the suspect, but the man made it back inside the house. Wayne was forced to take shelter behind a tree.
“I was thinking, ‘I’m in trouble now,’” Wayne said.
The man, though, thinking he was shot, ran out of the house again and surrendered.
After searching the house, officers found weapons and a stand near a window where a weapon could be used to take shots at officers or other people. It was another reminder of how a situation can easily go from bad to worse for law enforcement officers responding to disturbance calls.
“I think the only close calls I’ve had are those I don’t know about,” Wayne said.
During his time as an administrative sergeant, Wayne kept a close watch on his superiors as he learned about leadership and how to act as a supervisor. Undersheriff Mark Schmidt was an influential role model, Wayne said. He also learned from fellow officers he met while attending FBI National Academy.
When Schmidt retired in 2011, Wayne was prepared to step into the undersheriff role. He said he tried to mirror Schmidt’s management style, while also utilizing advice he has received from colleagues in the industry throughout the years.
That includes delegating responsibilities and allowing his team members to utilize their strengths. He encouraged Capt. Matt Kelly to take a lead role in public communication and social media, and Wayne has been impressed with his work.
Wayne said he has enjoyed his 31-year career, but he also is looking forward to the next phase of his life, which is why he has decided to retire.
A public retirement reception for Wayne is scheduled to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, April 1, at Town Square in Paola.
Wayne said the timing is fitting because Mark Schmidt also retired on Friday, April 1, 11 years ago in 2011.
The plan now, Wayne said, is to enjoy raising cattle on property he purchased in Anderson County near the family farm still owned by his parents, Gary and Sharon.
“It’s across the street from where I was born,” Wayne said.
He also plans to spend more time with his wife, Paula, and their three sons Devon, Dalton and Dillon.
It already has been announced that Matt Kelly will become the new undersheriff, serving alongside his father, Sheriff Frank Kelly.
Wayne said it truly is a calling to serve as a law enforcement officer, and he said the best way he ever heard it described was in Paul Harvey’s “policeman” speech.
The piece ends by stating: “The policeman must be a minister, a social worker, a diplomat, a tough guy, and a gentleman. And, of course, he’d have to be genius….For he will have to feed a family on a policeman’s salary.”
