HILLSDALE – An unidentified male body was pulled from Hillsdale Lake on Wednesday morning, Sept. 11, after a fisherman reported seeing it floating in the lake.
Miami County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched at 9:45 a.m. to the Marysville Boat Ramp, located at 247th Street and Orleans Road, along with South Johnson County Fire Department personnel, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
The first responders recovered the body of a deceased white male, and authorities were in the process of identifying the man Wednesday.
Divers also located a submerged vehicle near the boat ramp. The sheriff’s office was in the process of towing the vehicle out of the lake late Wednesday morning, according to the release.
