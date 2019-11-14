OSAWATOMIE — Union Pacific’s historic Big Boy steam locomotive No. 4014 is touring the Union Pacific system throughout 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary, and Osawatomie will be one of the stops.
The steam locomotive is scheduled to arrive at Osawatomie’s Main Street crossing at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, and depart at 3 p.m. on its way to Kansas City’s Union Station.
Members of the public are invited to show up and check out the unique visitor.
Volunteers will have the Missouri Pacific Depot Museum open that afternoon so visitors can learn about the history of the railroad in the area and have a comfortable place to wait.
Visitors can also check out the museum’s new searchable digital database of past Osawatomie newspaper articles that was acquired using grant funding from the Allen Webster and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation.
