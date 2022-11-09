Gov. Laura Kelly won a second term in office, and state Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall easily retained her Kansas House District 6 seat. Here's where contested races of local interest stood Wednesday morning, with 100 percent of precincts reporting.
Governor
Democrat Gov. Laura Kelly narrowly defeated Republican challenger Derek Schmidt 479,875 (49 percent) to 465,620 (48 percent) with all 4,040 precincts reporting. Libertarian candidate Seth Cordell received 10,659 votes, and Independent candidate Dennis Pyle received 19,753 votes, according to the unofficial election results posted on the Kansas Secretary of State’s website.
Attorney General
Republican Kris Kobach declared victory in a tight Kansas Attorney General race. Kobach is leading Democrat Chris Mann 493,775 (51 percent) to 471,076 (49 percent), with all 4,040 precincts reporting, according to the unofficial election results.
State Treasurer
Kansas will have a new state treasurer as Democrat incumbent Lynn Rogers was defeated by Republican challenger Steven Johnson. Johnson received 523,533 votes (54 percent) compared to Rogers’ 394,443 votes (41 percent), with all 4,040 precincts reporting. Libertarian candidate Steve Roberts received 43,930 votes (5 percent), according to the unofficial election results.
U.S. Senate
Republican incumbent Jerry Moran retained his U.S. Senate seat by defeating Democrat challenger Mark Holland. Moran received 587,376 votes (60 percent) compared to Holland’s 355,425 votes (37 percent), with all 4,040 precincts reporting. Libertarian candidate David Graham received 28,370 votes (3 percent), according to the unofficial election results.
U.S. House of Representatives Third District
Democrat incumbent Sharice Davids retained her U.S. House of Representatives District 3 seat by defeating Republican challenger Amanda Adkins. Davids received 159,604 votes (55 percent) compared to Adkins’ 125,559 votes (43 percent), with all 757 precincts reporting. Libertarian candidate Steven Hohe received 6,686 votes (2 percent), according to the unofficial election results.
Constitutional Amendment Question No. 1
With 100 percent of precincts reporting, a constitutional amendment that would provide the Legislature with more oversight over executive branch rules and regulations remained too close to call. The amendment was failing by just over 6,000 votes, with 464,484 “no” votes (50 percent) to 458,405 “yes” votes (50 percent). The outcome will not be certain until after all votes are canvassed.
Constitutional Amendment Question No. 2
Voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment that would make the office of sheriff an elected position. With 4,040 0f 4,040 precincts reporting, the amendment passed 571,413 “yes” votes (62 percent) to 352,016 “no” votes (38 percent).
Kansas House District 6
Rep. Samantha Poetter Parshall, a Paola Republican, retained her House seat by defeating challenger Nina Fricke, a Bucyrus Democrat, by a count of 6,218 (68 percent) to 2,926 (32 percent), with all precincts reporting.
Kansas House District 9
Fred Gardner, a Garnett Republican, defeated Alana Cloutier, a Humboldt Democrat, 5,951 votes (75 percent) to 2,034 votes (25 percent), to win the House District 9 seat, which represents a portion of southern Miami County.
Louisburg City Council Ward 2
With all precincts reporting, the Ward 2 race remained too close to call, with only two votes separating the frontrunners. Challenger Kevin Roche held a 208-206 lead over Councilmember Tiffany Ellison. Andrew Hammar was third with 35 votes.
Election results are unofficial until after the Nov. 17 general election canvass when provisional ballots are reviewed and could be added to the totals.
