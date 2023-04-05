230405_mr_prescriptions_01

The Miami County Sheriff's Office will be collecting unwanted or unused prescription medications in the parking lot of the Paola Price Chopper as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22.

 Miami County Sheriff's Office

PAOLA – The public can dispose of unwanted or unused prescription medication on Saturday, April 22, during an event in the parking lot of the Paola Price Chopper, located at 309 N. Hospital Drive.

The Miami County Sheriff's Office Command Center will be set up in the Price Chopper parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 to collect the medication as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to a sheriff's office news release.

