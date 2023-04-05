The Miami County Sheriff's Office will be collecting unwanted or unused prescription medications in the parking lot of the Paola Price Chopper as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22.
PAOLA – The public can dispose of unwanted or unused prescription medication on Saturday, April 22, during an event in the parking lot of the Paola Price Chopper, located at 309 N. Hospital Drive.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office Command Center will be set up in the Price Chopper parking lot from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 22 to collect the medication as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, according to a sheriff's office news release.
Those who cannot make it to the April 22 event can drop off unwanted prescription medication in the sheriff's office lobby drop box available 24 hours a day, according to the release. The sheriff's office is located at 209 S. Pearl St. in Paola.
Medications disposed of at the April 22 event in the Price Chopper parking lot and in the drop box of the sheriff's lobby are confidential. No information will be obtained from individuals dropping off medication, according to the sheriff's office release.
The sheriff's office asks that the public not bring the following items:
Sharps (needles)
Aerosols (sprays)
Vape pens or cartridges
In October 2022, 647,163 pounds of prescription medication were disposed of nationwide during a take-back-day event, with 7,464 pounds contributed from the state of Kansas, according to the release.
For more information, visit www.dea.gov/takebackday or contact Master Deputy Terry Burgoon at the sheriff's office (913) 294-3232.
