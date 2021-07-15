HILLSDALE – A contractor working on the marina at Hillsdale Lake died after suffering a medical emergency and falling into the lake, according to a press release from Miami County Sheriff’s Office.
Andrew Jones, 23, Gravois Mills, Mo., a worker at the site, had a medical issue and fell into the lake Thursday, July 15. Three other employees were at the scene and jumped into the lake in an attempt to save Jones, but due to the combination of the depth and dark color of the water, were unsuccessful.
Emergency personnel responded to the lake at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, July 15, following a 911 call for a water rescue.
The Overland Park Dive Team was able to recover Jones' body at 9:55 a.m., 32 feet below, about 10 feet from where he entered the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Miami County Sheriff's Office, Miami County Emergency Medical Services, Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, Johnson County Fire District No. 2, Overland Park Police Department, Osawatomie Fire Department and Paola Fire Department responded to the scene and to assist in the investigation.
The investigation is on-going by the Miami County Sheriff's Office Investigative Division
Anyone with information, can contact the TIPS Hotline ay 816-474-TIPS (8477) and can remain anonymous, or contact the Investigative Division at 913-294-3232 extension 188.
