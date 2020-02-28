LOUISBURG — The Louisburg Fire Department will be purchasing some furniture and making other upgrades to its day room as an incentive to keep volunteer firefighters at the station for longer periods.
Fire Chief Gerald Rittinghouse said during the Louisburg City Council meeting Tuesday, Feb. 18, that when volunteer firefighters are not out on a call or training, their time at the station is spent hanging out around a picnic table that’s not very comfortable.
“The thing that we are looking at here is making it an enticement for them to hang out because it does a couple of things for the city,” Rittinghouse said. “It lowers the response time four to five minutes to a house (fire).”
He said the second advantage is being able to provide documentation of the increased volunteer hours to the Insurance Services Office (ISO) that establishes the fire rating classification for the community — a rating most insurance companies use when evaluating property insurance rates.
Louisburg’s current ISO rating is four on a 10-level scale, according to the city of Louisburg’s website. And, like in golf, the lower the number the better.
Rittinghouse said having more volunteer firefighters on site is equivalent to having a paid firefighter in the building.
“So it’s big points toward lowering our ISO rating,” he said.
The estimated cost of the day room upgrades is $2,245. In addition to furniture, that price includes a TV, paint and other supplies. The volunteer firefighters have offered to do the painting, according to Rittinghouse’s written proposal.
The chief said in his written proposal he is also working with the Louisburg Historical Society to obtain pictures of Louisburg fire scenes that can be framed and displayed in the station. The estimate for the artwork is an additional $500 to $700.The council voted 3-0 to approve the day room upgrades. Councilmember Steve Town, who is a volunteer firefighter, abstained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.