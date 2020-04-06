The Osawatomie USD 367 school board has approved a resolution that reduces the number of credits needed to graduate from 25 to 21 for seniors in the class of 2020 at Osawatomie High School.
The Kansas State Department of Education recommended a reduction to the state minimum of 21 credits to address the remainder of this unconventional 2019-20 school year.
During a special meeting Friday, April 3, the school board also passed two other resolutions — one to adopt the district’s continued learning plan and the other will continue paying wages to district employees who are not required to report to work because of the building shutdown. The resolution did not include OZone employees.
The school board plans to discuss payment of OZone employees during its regular board meeting April 13.
The school board approved all three resolutions by unanimous vote. Because of social distancing practices, board members cast their votes remotely. An audio broadcast of the meeting aired on YouTube, in adherence with the Kansas Open Meetings Act.
On March 17, Gov. Laura Kelly ordered all K-12 school buildings in Kansas to close for the rest of the 2019-20 school year in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“The reality of this pandemic is that it cannot be controlled statewide if school buildings return to normal operation,” Kelly said during a press conference to announce the order.
The directive forced school districts across the state to convert to a home-based learning environment.
Superintendent Justin Burchett told school board members that three seniors have already obtained the 21 credits needed to graduate.
“I would like to address how we handle those three students at the regular (April 13) board meeting,” Burchett said.
With regard to the rest of the class, board member Josh Barnett asked, “Is there any student that is going to be affected or need additional credits for graduation; is there anybody affected that is not going to make it?”
Board President D.J. Needham elaborated on Barnett’s question.
“Do we have anybody that would have had the ability to still graduate, but because of (the circumstances) this semester now they won’t be able to get to the 21?”
Burchett indicated no senior was in that situation because all seven credits available this semester are still in place.
“Every class that the student is enrolled in is still active. We did not kill any of those,” Burchett said. “We’ll still be granting the full seven periods of credit. Some of our alternative school kids could even earn more than that.”
Barnett asked if a senior’s grades could still go up or down, moving forward.
“The current plan is the grades will still be active with some pretty good guidance given to the teaching staff making sure we are doing everything we can to engage students,” Burchett said.
He said board members might hear in the community that some school districts have frozen grades, but that is not the case in USD 367.
If a student is struggling to meet the 21 credits, Burchett said those situations will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
“I have given some pretty good guidance to building administrators which has been passed on to the classroom teachers about making sure we are engaging every student and to make sure we’re not setting kids up for failure,” Burchett said.
Board member Ben Wendt asked how the valedictorian would be determined for the class of 2020. Burchett said the district would make that decision based on the GPA system currently in place.
But the awarding of diplomas will be handled differently because of the reduction in graduation credits, Burchett said.
Board member Jeff Dorsett asked Burchett if he could elaborate on how the diploma process works.
“Past practice is a student who graduates with a 21-credit diploma, which is the state minimum, does not participate in the graduation ceremony and is not part of the class composite and not shown in the newspaper article that lists the graduating seniors,” Burchett said. “They do get a state of Kansas diploma. The alternative school is where these students are graduating from.”
Those students have a separate recognition to honor their achievement of receiving a state diploma, he said.
Because credits are being reduced from 25 to 21, the scenario will be handled differently for the class of 2020, Burchett said.
“The resolution that is being presented (tonight), those students who graduate with a 21 then would walk at graduation for this year, would be part of the class composite and in the newspaper,” Burchett said.
Regarding continued payment of wages, Wendt asked what time frame is covered by the resolution.
“From March 23 through June 30, so through the end of the fiscal year,” Burchett said.
