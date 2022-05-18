OSAWATOMIE – District patrons will have an opportunity next week to meet each of the three candidates for USD 367 superintendent.
The candidate interviews are scheduled for Monday, May 23, Tuesday, May 24 and Wednesday, May 25. A reception for district staff and the general public is scheduled for 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day in the Osawatomie High School library.
The daily reception will be the public’s chance to meet each candidate. The rest of the candidate’s itinerary is filled throughout the day and evening.
The schedule is the same for each candidate:
- 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. – Meet with the district’s office staff and principals
- 1:30 to 2:50 p.m. – Tour the district’s facilities and the community
- 3 to 3:30 p.m. – Meet with the superintendent
- 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. – Reception for district staff and district patrons in the OHS library
- 4:30 to 6 p.m. – Break
- 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Dinner with school board members, to be conducted in executive session.
- 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. – Formal interview with the board, to be conducted in executive session.
The candidates were selected based on their characteristics and potential fit with the district and community. The desired characteristics were developed with input from an online community survey used during the search process, according to the district.
Superintendent Justin Burchett recently announced his resignation, effective June 30. The board voted to accept Burchett's resignation during a special meeting May 1.
The board hopes to have a new superintendent in place by the start of the 2022-23 school year July 1.
