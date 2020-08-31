OSAWATOMIE — Osawatomie USD 367 learned Tuesday, Sept. 1, the district is now dealing with four positive COVID-19 cases in three different locations.
On Monday, Aug. 31, the district reported that a Trojan Elementary staff member had tested positive.
The next day, the district reported a second Trojan Elementary staff member had tested positive, and that an Osawatomie Middle School staff member and a district office staff member had also tested postive.
The district said in a Facebook post it has been in contact with the Miami County Health Department regarding the positive tests and is in the process of contacting impacted families.
In a follow-up email Superintendent Justin Burchett said Monday the staff member was not at Trojan that day and he didn’t anticipate the need to close the school.
Burchett confirmed Tuesday the district has no plans to close any schools becuase of the new cases.
“Our policy is for employees exhibiting symptoms and waiting for test results to not report to work, so this employee did not come to work today,” Burchett said. “We do not anticipate the need to close the school.
“Our cohorting system in the elementary schools was designed to keep the building open, even if we had a positive staff/student. Our cohorts do not mix with other cohorts and we limit the staff that interact with each cohort.”
That way the maximum number of students needing to quarantine is limited, he said.
