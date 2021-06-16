LOUISBURG — Infrastructure improvements at some Louisburg USD 416 facilities are in full swing this summer.
Voters in November approved a $24 million bond proposal for facility improvements to existing infrastructure and renovations to district facilities, as well as the addition of a high wind shelter at Louisburg Middle School and a multipurpose room at Louisburg High School.
Superintendent Brian Biermann said Thursday, June 10, that roof work at the high school and middle school has been completed, as well as roof repairs on the north end of the Circle Grove building.
Bids for a full roof replacement at Broadmoor Elementary and for construction of the middle school’s high wind shelter were to be opened Tuesday, June 15, Biermann said. Work is expected to begin at Broadmoor Elementary in July and to start on the high wind shelter in the next 30 to 45 days, he said.
The middle school is the only building in the district that does not have a dedicated high wind shelter, and improvements to the school’s parking lot are underway that will redirect traffic flow to address a current safety concern of vehicles stacking up on busy Kansas Highway 68 during peak drop-off and pick-up times, school officials previously said.
“The middle school parking lot should be finished in July,” Biermann said. “The Rockville Elementary parking lot (work) should begin within the next few weeks.”
Biermann said plans for remodeling Broadmoor Elementary and adding a multipurpose room at the high school are still being finalized.
