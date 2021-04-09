About 20 percent of the county’s population has been fully vaccinated, according to the Miami County Health Department (MCHD).
As of Tuesday, April 6, MCHD had received a total of 9,700 doses – first and second doses, combined – of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine allocated from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) and community partners, according to the local health department’s weekly report. MCHD has received 500 Janssen/Johnson and Johnson doses.
The report indicated 37 first- and second-dose clinics have been completed since January 2021, and 16 upcoming clinics are scheduled through May 2021. MCHD has administered a total of 4,756 first doses and a total of 3,027 second doses of the Moderna vaccine, according to the report.
The health department has held three Johnson and Johnson vaccine clinics, and two in-home vaccine clinics have been scheduled for homebound individuals, according to the report.
MCHD administered 17 doses of Johnson and Johnson vaccine to inmates and staff of Miami County Jail, which at the time represented one-third of the jail population.
The health department has reallocated close to 2,000 doses of Moderna and Johnson and Johnson to Auburn, Vohs and Auten pharmacies to assist with vaccination efforts with Miami County schools, childcare providers, residential facilities, large organizations and individuals who qualify within the Kansas Vaccination Plan, according to the report.
"Approximately 20 percent of Miami County’s population has been fully vaccinated with both doses of Moderna or Pfizer or one-dose of Janssen J&J," according to the MCHD report, based on numbers collected as of April 6.
Nearly 31 percent of Kansans had been vaccinated with one dose, according to KDHE.
COVID-19 cases
Miami County’s active COVID-19 case count continues to remain low, compared to recent months. As of Wednesday, April 7, Miami County had an estimated 15 to 20 active cases and a positive test rate of 1.3 percent over the past two weeks.
Miami County has logged 2,686 total cases as of Friday, April 9, representing an increase of 18 cases since March 31, according to KDHE.
No new deaths or hospitalizations have been reported in the past week. The county’s death toll remains at 41, according to KDHE.
Mask mandates
The Paola and Osawatomie governing bodies are preparing to vote this month on whether to keep their mask mandates in place.
Paola City Council members likely will remove the city’s existing mask mandate at their next meeting Tuesday, April 13, based on comments they made at a work session Tuesday, April 6.
The Osawatomie City Council is expected to vote on the fate of the city’s current mask ordinance at its Thursday, April 22, meeting.
In split decisions, the city councils in Paola (3-2 vote) and Osawatomie (5-4 vote) adopted their mask ordinances in July 2020. Louisburg does not have a mask mandate.
The countywide mask order ended March 31 when the state’s mask mandate expired. Gov. Laura Kelly, through executive order, imposed the mandate in late November 2020. The governor attempted to reinstate the mask mandate on April 1, but the Legislative Coordinating Council revoked her new executive order later that day.
