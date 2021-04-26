Vaccine clinic
OSAWATOMIE — Adults 18 and older who would like to get the Covid-19 vaccine will have an opportunity to do so Friday, April 30, in Osawatomie.
The Miami County Health Department has scheduled the clinic for 8 a.m. to noon Friday at Memorial Hall. No appointments are necessary.
The department with be administering the two-dose Moderna vaccine series. The second dose will be offered on May 28 at Memorial Hall.
Cruise the burg
LOUISBURG — Cars, trucks and motorcycles will be on display at the 24th annual Cruise the Burg show.
The Louisburg Lions Club-sponsored show will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, at American Legion Park, 403 S. Ninth St., Louisburg. Proceeds will support community projects, organizers said.
Papa Scott’s Street Eats food truck will be onsite from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. with biscuits and gravy, burgers and other items. Sam & Louie’s Mobile Pizzeria will be serving pizza by the slice from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to the event flyer.
Arbor Day
OSAWATOMIE — Some new trees are about to take root in Osawatomie as part of an Arbor Day event.
The Miami County Conservation District is sponsoring the city of Osawatomie’s Arbor Day Tree Planting celebration to honor the community’s 16th year to be recognized as a Tree City, USA, said Chris Cardwell, urban conservationist with the conservation district.
Volunteers are still needed. The group will start gathering at 8 a.m. Saturday, May 1, at Anna January Park, located at the corner of 10th and South streets in Osawatomie.
Doughnuts and coffee will be provided about 9 a.m., followed by a tree planting 101 class, according to the city.
City Clerk Tammy Seamands said the group will plant three Legacy Sugar Maples and two Chinkapin Oaks at the park.
In addition, volunteers will plant four Bald Cypress, four Red Maple Brandywines — a seedless selection, and two Willow Oaks in the parking islands at the Flint Hills Trail eastern terminus, located nearby at 1400 South Street behind the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex.
The partnership for the Arbor Day celebration includes the city of Osawatomie, Miami County Conservation District, Osawatomie PRIDE volunteers, local Scouts, Osawatomie USD 367 and corporate nursery partner KAT Wholesale of Olathe, according to the conservation district.
Seamands said the group also will be handing out Hickory and Black Walnut seedlings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.