Incumbent Tyler Vaughan will face challenger Dan Mattox in the Aug. 2 primary for the Miami County Commission District 4 seat.
Both candidates are Spring Hill Republicans.
In an effort to better educate voters, The Miami County Republic recently sent both candidates a list of questions about key issues and their top priorities. Their responses are printed below.
Name: Tyler Vaughan
Age: 42
Occupation: Owner/Operator Spring Hill Oil Company, Owner/Agent VaughanFire Solutions, Co-Owner VaughanFire Market, and currently Miami County District 4 County Commissioner
Family: Blessed to have my wife Lisa Vaughan and five children: Maddison, Jocelyn, Grayden, Camryn, and Edwin
Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
My voting record is clear and as District 4 commissioner I was an advocate for the rights of our citizens. My voting record is consistent and reliable. Being based in conservative values and being fiscally aggressive has enabled me to learn the “how” and “why” behind what the county has done in the past and what we need to do in order to secure our future. If re-elected I will continue to execute on short term and long goals that are defined by our citizens. My second term will be focused on improvements to infrastructure and the pursuit of grant funding in partnership with other entities to build for the future with our citizens in mind. Your tax dollars should be offset by state funded grants and city entities that benefit from the growth that is inevitable.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
My top priority will be to execute on our comprehensive plan with a long-term focus while striving to improve our ability to be more efficient with our tax dollars. You spoke and I listened when you said that Miami county should have smart growth with a rural focus. We do not have to be our neighbors to the north and intentional planning will help to guide this growth the way the citizens want it to develop. Strong working relationships with our residents, businesses and other government entities will be imperative to develop our county to be sustainable for our children and their children.
County commissioners have expressed a goal of being revenue-neutral in the 2023 budget year. Do you support that concept, and what would be your strategy for achieving that goal?
I not only support it but have been pushing through this entire budget session on how we can make it work. This involved many difficult conversations with staff and residents to understand what being revenue neutral actually means. Revenue neutral is not a long-term strategy rather it is a one year solution to try and help the residents of Miami County in a struggling economic time. We eliminated several open positions in road and bridge and the jail. We focused on investment of idle funds and looked at each department very carefully for long term planning. Revenue neutral is a tone def dictation by the state that doesn’t allow responsible local entities to realistically budget for the needs of one of the fastest growing counties in the state of Kansas. Although I support it for our 2023 budget (because of the carte blanc funding the feds and state have given us in spark and ARPA funding in the past 2 years) I know it is a short-term solution to a long-term challenge. The state and the Feds will back away from the “printing money” approach and you the taxpayer will be left with the defined budget. It is our responsibility to help offset that tax burden by capitalizing on our growth in the most efficient and fiscally responsible way.
With the county’s comprehensive plan in the final stages, much focus has been placed on preserving the county’s rural residential/agriculture lifestyle as well as protecting the Hillsdale Lake watershed. What are your thoughts on how the county can achieve those goals and still recognize the likelihood of more development as the county’s population continues to grow?
I have been a strong advocate to protect the Hillsdale watershed and again my voting record will reflect my view on its importance. Our county will grow and that is why it is imperative we are not just looking to react but actually making plans and defining how we want it to grow. We can decide that and need to define the path. This is why the comprehensive plan and feedback from the citizens is so important. We do not want to be dictated as to how our growth will happen but rather have a plan in place so that our expectation is clear with how we want to develop and grow.
What do you think is Miami County’s greatest strength and greatest area of concern?
Our greatest strength is the people of Miami County, their love of the land and their desire and willingness to make this the best place possible to live, to work and to raise families. I do see idleness as an area of concern. There is much to be done and decisions to be made. We should not let others from outside the county unduly influence the direction we want to go. The next four years will be pivotal on how we look in the next 20 years. It is important that you have a commission that is working for you, the people of Miami County. I feel I have worked hard to learn, understand, and execute based on the will of those I represent. I hope I have gained your trust and I humbly ask you for another term so that I may continue to work for you and beside you.
Name: Dan Mattox
Age: 56
Occupation: Retired from UPS
Family: Married, four grown kids. Lived in Spring Hill my whole life
Why do you think voters should elect/reelect you?
I am running because our taxes keep going up every year and we receive little to no services for them. I want to help provide lower taxes and better services.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top priority?
If elected my top priority would be lower taxes.
County commissioners have expressed a goal of being revenue-neutral in the 2023 budget year. Do you support that concept, and what would be your strategy for achieving that goal?
I don’t believe that with the current economy we can place any additional burden on citizens. We need to take a hard look at why assessments where so high.
With the county’s comprehensive plan in the final stages, much focus has been placed on preserving the county’s rural residential/agriculture lifestyle as well as protecting the Hillsdale Lake watershed. What are your thoughts on how the county can achieve those goals and still recognize the likelihood of more development as the county’s population continues to grow?
I can’t see that we have really preserved our lifestyle. The push back from the county on the Golden issue shows that someone had another agenda, clearly the people don’t want the development like they have in Edgerton in northern Miami County.
The cities continue to grow quite rapidly and have a good handle on it.
What do you think is Miami County’s greatest strength and greatest area of concern?
Miami County’s greatest strength is its people. Most of us have spent our lives here. Our kids are coming back to grow new families here. We truly are rural American people. Once they experience that, they want it always. It’s nice to be able to count on your neighbor.
I do think we need to give our sheriff more tools to keep drugs out of our county.
