top story Vaughan to chair County Commission in 2023 By Doug Carder doug.carder@miconews.com Doug Carder News Editor Author email Jan 13, 2023 Jan 13, 2023 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Tyler Vaughan Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Commissioner Tyler Vaughan has been selected by his fellow commissioners to chair the County Commission in 2023. Outgoing chair Rob Roberts nominated Vaughan for the position at the outset of the commission's meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Miami County Administration Building.Roberts served as chair for three years, from 2020-2022.Vaughan was recently elected to his second, four-year term on the County Commission in the November 2022 general election.Vaughan, who had been serving as vice chair, thanked Roberts for his leadership during some trying times, referencing COVID and the months-long proceedings with the proposed city of Golden. "He has done a great job leading the commission in the right direction, and it's an honor of mine to follow in his footsteps," Vaughan said. "So, thank you Commissioner Roberts."Vaughan's first order of business was to nominate Commissioner George Pretz to serve as vice chair. Both Vaughan's and Pretz's nominations were approved by unanimous vote.Vaughan represents District 4, which includes the city of Spring Hill and Marysville and Ten Mile townships.Pretz, who was first elected to the commission in 2004, represents District 3, which includes the city of Osawatomie and Mound, Osawatomie and West Valley townships. News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Doug Carder News Editor Author email Follow Doug Carder Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. 