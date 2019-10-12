PAOLA - The Paola Police Department is requesting charges against a suspect who has been taken into custody and linked to a report of a stolen vehicle on the morning of Friday, Oct. 4.
Officers who investigated the theft were told a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck was taken from a driveway in the 400 block of East Chippewa Street in the early morning hours of Oct. 4. The truck was left unlocked, and the keys were in the vehicle, according to a police report.
The truck was later recovered in Anderson County, and a person of interest in the theft was detained. A request for charges against the suspect has been forwarded to the Miami County prosecutor’s office, according to the release.
Paola police officials said there has been a surge in auto burglaries and thefts recently, and they are urging residents to lock and remove the keys from their vehicles.
Detectives said all of the incidents were crimes of opportunity, where the victims left their vehicles unlocked.
In September, officers took six separate reports of automobile burglaries between the 900 and 500 blocks of East Peoria and East Wea streets during the overnight hours of Sunday, Sept. 15, and early morning of Monday, Sept. 16.
