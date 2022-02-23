STILWELL – Faith and family.
It is the motto Angie Holland has lived by throughout her banking career.
“When you get to have an extended family with you at work, it just makes everything great,” Holland said.
The vice president and loan officer has found that new family with First National Bank in Stilwell, after working at Stanley Bank for 33 years.
After the owner of Stanley Bank passed away from Lou Gehrig’s disease, Stanley Bank was acquired by a larger bank, effective July 1, 2021.
“At Stanley Bank, I was used to relationships, and helping the community,” Holland said.
The loan officer said she got to know her customers and their families, celebrating their joys and offering support during rough moments.
“I felt like I was following my faith and doing God’s work while I was at the bank, and it was very rewarding,” Holland said. “Then we became a bigger bank, and the philosophy changed.”
In December, Holland went to work for First National Bank, which is based in Louisburg.
“Every day reaffirms that this is the place I’m supposed to be,” Holland said. “Community and relationships are valued far more than the bottom line.
“You can’t find that anymore,” she said. “Banks just grow and acquire other ones and lose that ability to touch lives and care.”
Holland, who grew up in the area and attended Blue Valley schools, said former customers have sought her out.
“All of my customers are finding me now,” Holland said. “And so we felt like Stilwell would be the place for me to be because it’s so close to all the people (that I know).”
Holland started out as a drive-through teller and worked up through cashier operations before moving to the loan department. She has an associate’s degree in Accounting.
“I like numbers but I like people much better,” she said. “I don’t really have tons of college experience, but I think I make up for that in the school of hard knocks, for sure.”
Holland’s background as a loan officer is in construction loans, business loans and others.
“Hopefully, I have something to offer this market that they haven’t gotten into before,” she said.
Holland has been married for 34 years and has four children. She lives in the La Cygne area where her husband has a cattle operation.
While First National offers all the services a customer could want, the sole focus is not in online banking, which is not the case with all banks. She thinks prospective customers would find that refreshing.
“If they value community relationships and community banking, this is where they need to be,” she said.
Holland said First National Bank is the perfect fit for her.
“The people are incredible," she said. "I hope I can grow old here, and continue to change lives, and do what I feel is really important.”
