Miami County residents will have several upcoming opportunities to attend Veterans Day services and honor those who have served their country.
Veterans Day, Nov. 11, falls on a Monday this year, and schools and other organizations have scheduled events that day and others to honor local veterans.
The following is a breakdown of the community events, and all are open to the public.
PAOLA
The annual Veterans Day service in Paola is set to take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at the Miami County Veterans Memorial near the intersection of Baptiste and Hospital drives.
The event will feature an Honor Guard, firing squad and Legion Riders, as well as the laying of the wreath by members of the Ladies Auxiliary.
The traditional Veterans Day service will continue with Teresa Schlegel singing the National Anthem. The guest speaker this year will be Marri Krupco of Blue Mound, who is the American Legion Department of Kansas Vice Commander.
A couple of Paola schools also are planning Veterans Day events that are open to the public.
Sunflower Elementary will host its annual Veterans Day program beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, in the school gym.
After the program, veterans will be invited to have breakfast at the school.
A special veterans program also is set to take place at 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Paola Middle School. Community members and local veterans are encouraged to attend.
OSAWATOMIE
Veterans are invited to Osawatomie High School on Monday, Nov. 11, for a Veterans Day ceremony inside Mac Steele Gymnasium.
Lunch will be provided for veterans from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., with the ceremony beginning at 1:30 p.m. Veterans are encouraged to RSVP by calling Osawatomie High School at (913) 755-2191.
Community members are also invited at attend the student-led program.
LOUISBURG
It’s a special Veterans Day in Louisburg this year as the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 250 will also be celebrating its 100th anniversary.
This year’s Veterans Day ceremony is a collaboration between Louisburg schools, the American Legion Post 250 and the American Legion Auxiliary Unit 250.
The school ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Louisburg High School, followed by a Legion ceremony at the same location.
After the Veterans Day ceremony, community members are invited to attend an open house and luncheon at the Legion Hall located at 403 S. 9th St. in honor of the 100th anniversary of the John P. Hand American Legion Auxiliary Unit 250. The luncheon is expected to begin around 11:45 a.m.
The milestone celebration comes a few months after the Louisburg American Legion celebrated its centennial in March. The Paola American Legion also is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.
All veterans and members of the community are invited to attend the Louisburg luncheon.
“We hope many American Legion Family members and guests from the community will help us celebrate this centennial, learn a little about what we do, and enjoy a piece of birthday cake with us,” Auxiliary President Sue Knop said.
Louisburg’s American Legion Auxiliary Unit 250 received its charter in April 1938. Today, the unit includes 150 members who support veterans and their families in many ways.
“Whether it’s providing clothing or holiday gifts for patients at the VA Medical Center, visiting veterans in nursing homes or assisted living, working with elementary students to teach them about flag etiquette, or just serving hundreds of chicken dinners on Labor Day weekend, we will always strive to foster an appreciation for patriotic values and honor those who have served our country,” Knop said.
SPRING HILL
The Cole-Smith American Legion Post No. 350 in Spring Hill will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony Saturday, Nov. 9.
The event will begin at 11 a.m. at Spring Hill Middle School South, located at 301 E. South St. in Spring Hill.
The ceremony will feature members of the Cole-Smith American Legion Post No. 350 and Ladies Auxiliary Unit No. 350, Sons of the American Legion and American Legion Riders, along with children, local veterans and other community members.
Immediately following the ceremony, food and fellowship will be provided by the Auxiliary.
NEW LANCASTER
Stephen and Kristin Graue of New Lancaster General Store will be hosting their third annual Veterans Appreciation Day & Fall Festival from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the historic general store and winery, located at 36688 New Lancaster Road.
The event will feature free grilled brats and beans. All community members and veterans are welcome to attend.
New Lancaster General Store was established in 1874 as a farmers co-op and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.