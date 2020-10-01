LOUISBURG – Louisburg police detectives are looking for information, and potential security camera video, to help them solve a case involving a 36-year-old Louisburg man who suffered serious injuries while riding his electric scooter.
Amy Hunter said she was on the phone with her brother, Stephen Scott, on the evening of Friday, Aug. 28, right up until the time he decided to take a late-night ride on his electric scooter through the neighborhoods surrounding Broadmoor Elementary School.
Later that night, he returned home with serious injuries, including a broken jaw, but could not recount to his mother exactly what happened because he believed he lost consciousness. Hunter said her brother did believe he was attacked by at least one and possibly more than one individual.
Hunter and her fellow family members have created flyers and posted them throughout Louisburg, stating that a reward is offered for information leading to an arrest of the person or people responsible.
The incident is believed to have happened between 11:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, and 12:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 29.
Louisburg Police Chief Tim Bauer said detectives have investigated the case, but they have yet to find any evidence of an assault beyond the injuries themselves. They continue to ask residents to come forward if they may have any security camera footage taken during that timeframe.
Bauer said the victim cannot remember exactly where the incident took place or give a specific description of a suspect, which has made the investigation difficult.
