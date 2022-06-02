A virtual Miami County Comprehensive Plan open house that was set to expire Thursday, June 2, has been extended through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 12, according to a message posted Thursday on the county's website.
The Planning and Zoning Department and the county's consultant, The Olsson Studio, are continuing to gather feedback from the public through in-person and virtual open houses. A May 17 open house at the Paola Community Center attracted 55 attendees.
A team from The Olsson Studio said it was pleased with the open house and the feedback it generated.
“During the previous public open house back in late February 2021, we had several more attendees take advantage of the virtual public open house option than the in-person option,” said Taylor Plummer, senior planner/community planning with The Olsson Studio. “We anticipate the same thing with this round."
The virtual open house can be accessed at www.miamicountyksplan.com.
Representatives from The Olsson Studio and the county's Planning and Zoning Department are encouraging the public to visit the website, where they can review and share insights about the draft concepts and plans for the county's future.
The representatives stressed the comprehensive plan is still in the draft phase.
