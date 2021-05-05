OSAWATOMIE — More than a dozen new trees have been planted in Osawatomie as part of an Arbor Day event.
The Miami County Conservation District sponsored the city of Osawatomie’s Arbor Day Tree Planting celebration Saturday, May 1, to honor the community’s 16th year to be recognized as a Tree City, USA, said Chris Cardwell, urban conservationist with the conservation district.
Volunteers gathered Saturday morning at Anna January Park, located at the corner of 10th and South streets in Osawatomie. Representatives from the city of Osawatomie and Osawatomie PRIDE volunteers were joined by other helpers. The group planted three Legacy Sugar Maples and two Chinkapin Oaks at the park.
In addition, volunteers planted several Bald Cypress, Red Maple Brandywines and Willow Oaks in the parking islands at the Flint Hills Trail eastern terminus, located nearby at 1400 South Street behind the Karl E. Cole Sports Complex.
The conservation district’s Cardwell guided volunteers through the process of planting the trees during the Arbor Day project Saturday. In addition to providing shade and beauty in the future, the young trees also are good for the ecosystem, Cardwell said.
The trees were provided by corporate nursery partner KAT Wholesale of Olathe.
Mayor Mark Govea started the day by reading a proclamation from the city of Osawatomie, designating May 1 as Arbor Day. He urged all residents to support efforts to protect trees and woodlands.
